Queensland borders will reopen on July 10 to all but Victorian visitors. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld border will open to all but Victoria

By Sonia Kohlbacher

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 17:00:47

Queensland will open its borders to travellers from near and far across Australia within days. 

Unless they’re from Victoria. 

Faced with escalating community transmission of COVID-19 in the southern state, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared Queensland’s borders will remain tightly shut to Victorians idefinitely. 

Anyone travelling from Victoria – including any Queenslanders returning home – from noon on July 3 must quarantine in a hotel for two weeks at their own expense. 

People from other states and territories will be able to travel freely to the Sunshine State from July 10. 

They will be required to complete a declaration that they had not been in Victoria in the 14 days prior and risk a $4000 fine if they’re caught lying. 

Border checkpoints will remain in place at airports and on roads.

Queenslanders are being urged not to go to Victoria, which has recorded more than 250 cases of the disease in a week. 

“Queensland has very large concerns about the state of Victoria,” Ms Palaszczuk. 

“There have been outbreaks in hotels, schools, healthcare, retail, and distribution centres. 

“So, due to the current community transmission levels, the border with Victoria will remain closed and will be strengthened with tougher measures to apply.” 

She also warned that the border would be shut once again to other states and territories that experience an outbreak.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington welcomed the news. 

She urged Queenslanders to kick back this weekend after months of living restrictions to control the spread of infection. 

Those restrictions are now being eased further in Queensland. 

From noon on Friday, a 20-person limit on private gatherings in homes and weddings will be lifted to 100 people and office workers can return to their downtown desks. 

Customer numbers for businesses including cafes and restaurants will be rolled back further to allow for one person per four square metres. 

However, smaller venues are limited to one per person per two square metres, up to 50 people at a time. 

Stadiums can hold whichever is fewer of 50 per cent of their capacity or 25,000 spectators.

Casinos, nightclubs and food courts can begin trading, while indoor and outdoor contact sports and events of more than 10,000 people can go ahead with an approved health plan. 

