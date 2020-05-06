COVID-19 testing slows in Queensland

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Qld students will soon be back at school, but the border and cafes will stay closed till June. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

COVID-19 testing slows in Queensland

By Darren Cartwright and Tracey Ferrier

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 17:37:24

Queensland’s health chief has stressed that anyone showing signs of respiratory illness gets swabbed for COVID-19 following a dip in the number of people presenting for tests 

Just 1069 people were tested for the virus on Monday, a drop on previous weeks. 

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says no matter how mild a symptom may be, a person should be checked.

“For the vast majority of people this is a mild disease, so that’s why you need to be attuned to any symptoms and come and get tested,” Dr Young said on Tuesday. 

Another five cases were confirmed overnight including three Queenslanders who initially tested positive in other states.

Investigations are underway to determine how one person contracted the illness on the Gold Coast, while the fifth case was transmitted in a Brisbane household. 

There were just 57 active cases on Tuesday, with 980 people recovered.

The battle to stymie the spread of COVID-19 has taken its toll on Queensland’s workforce but it’s not as bad as other states, says Treasurer Jackie Trad.

Ms Trad said that since Australia recorded its 100th COVID-19 case on March 14, jobs in Queensland have declined by 6.5 per cent, referring to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

She said it was the second-lowest figure in the country and below the decline of 7.5 per cent, nationally.

“In accommodation and food services, the ABS finds jobs in Queensland have fallen 30.1 per cent and fallen 26.7 per cent in arts and recreational services,” Ms Trad said.

“While these industries have borne the brunt of COVID-19, the fall in jobs in Queensland is the second smallest among all states and territories.

“It’s only in health care and social assistance that we’ve seen a rise in jobs since 14 March, up 1.6 per cent.”

Jobs may start to emerge if Queensland’s restaurants and cafes reopen next month.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wants cafes and restaurant owners to outline how they will limit the seating capacity and open outdoor areas first with social distancing rules to remain until there is a vaccine.

To assist farmers during the pandemic the government has placed a 12 months freeze on price increases in irrigated water and dam safety costs.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the fees freeze would save each farmer, on average, about $2300 each.

Home births are on the rise following restrictions on the number of support people allowed in a maternity ward to assist a new mother.

Australia’s largest midwifery practice, My Midwives, has had a five-fold increase from two to about 10 homebirths per month since March, when maternity wards began implementing COVID-19 social distancing measure.

Latest sport

rugby union

Clarke fills RA CEO post after Wiggs walks

Former Melbourne Rebels and Brumbies boss Rob Clarke has been announced as Rugby Australia's interim CEO, hours after board member Peter Wiggs resigned.

Australian rules football

AFL needs hubs to resume comp: WA premier

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says his state won't ease border restrictions and has urged the AFL to push ahead with hubs to resume its season.

rugby league

Copley hits back at PM's no jab, no play

RLPA representative Dale Copley has hit back at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call for NRL players to be banned from competing if they refuse a flu shot.

tennis

No Aust Open tennis 'worst-case' prospect

Tennis Australia has modelled a series of contingency plans for a revised 2021 summer of tennis, including no Australian Open in a worst-case scenario.

soccer

A-League eyes August to resume and finish

Adelaide United football director Bruce Djite understands A-League hierarchy want the season to resume, and also finish, in the month of August.

news

politics

Health officials back easing virus rules

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly says it's safe to ease some coronavirus rules as Australia's daily infection rate hits a two-week high.

sport

rugby union

Clarke fills RA CEO post after Wiggs walks

Former Melbourne Rebels and Brumbies boss Rob Clarke has been announced as Rugby Australia's interim CEO, hours after board member Peter Wiggs resigned.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.