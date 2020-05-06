COVID-19 testing slows in Queensland

Queensland’s health chief has stressed that anyone showing signs of respiratory illness gets swabbed for COVID-19 following a dip in the number of people presenting for tests

Just 1069 people were tested for the virus on Monday, a drop on previous weeks.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says no matter how mild a symptom may be, a person should be checked.

“For the vast majority of people this is a mild disease, so that’s why you need to be attuned to any symptoms and come and get tested,” Dr Young said on Tuesday.

Another five cases were confirmed overnight including three Queenslanders who initially tested positive in other states.

Investigations are underway to determine how one person contracted the illness on the Gold Coast, while the fifth case was transmitted in a Brisbane household.

There were just 57 active cases on Tuesday, with 980 people recovered.

The battle to stymie the spread of COVID-19 has taken its toll on Queensland’s workforce but it’s not as bad as other states, says Treasurer Jackie Trad.

Ms Trad said that since Australia recorded its 100th COVID-19 case on March 14, jobs in Queensland have declined by 6.5 per cent, referring to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

She said it was the second-lowest figure in the country and below the decline of 7.5 per cent, nationally.

“In accommodation and food services, the ABS finds jobs in Queensland have fallen 30.1 per cent and fallen 26.7 per cent in arts and recreational services,” Ms Trad said.

“While these industries have borne the brunt of COVID-19, the fall in jobs in Queensland is the second smallest among all states and territories.

“It’s only in health care and social assistance that we’ve seen a rise in jobs since 14 March, up 1.6 per cent.”

Jobs may start to emerge if Queensland’s restaurants and cafes reopen next month.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wants cafes and restaurant owners to outline how they will limit the seating capacity and open outdoor areas first with social distancing rules to remain until there is a vaccine.

To assist farmers during the pandemic the government has placed a 12 months freeze on price increases in irrigated water and dam safety costs.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the fees freeze would save each farmer, on average, about $2300 each.

Home births are on the rise following restrictions on the number of support people allowed in a maternity ward to assist a new mother.

Australia’s largest midwifery practice, My Midwives, has had a five-fold increase from two to about 10 homebirths per month since March, when maternity wards began implementing COVID-19 social distancing measure.