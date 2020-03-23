Discover Australian Associated Press

Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland will close its borders to stem the COVID-19 spread. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Qld borders to close midnight Wednesday

By Sonia Kohlbacher and Tracey Ferrier

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 17:42:06

Anyone entering Queensland from the air or by road will be forced to isolate themselves for 14 days from Wednesday night.

The state is closing its borders in a bid to stop COVID-19 in its tracks after a jump of 60 more cases were confirmed on Monday.

Finer details of the border closure will be finalised and released on Tuesday.

Health and government officials are trying to stop the virus from spreading, but they are desperate for citizens to play their part.

That means staying at home and avoiding in-person social interactions for weeks to curb its transmission.

Australians are now banned from mingling publicly and in large groups to comply with strict new social shutdown policies.

The national closure of bars, pubs, clubs, casinos, indoor sports venues and religious venues to control coronavirus is being enforced in Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said. 

Everyone must take the new measures seriously.

Council elections and by-elections in Currumbin and Ipswich are going ahead on Saturday after postal voting and pre-polling periods were extended to avoid mass crowds.

Health Minister Steven Miles says there have been 60 additional cases confirmed overnight, bringing the state’s total to 319.

Queensland announced a task force looking at Brisbane’s party precinct at the weekend.

“I talked yesterday about some tough love and more will be rolled out in the coming weeks and months,” Ms Palaszczuk said on Monday. 

“We know that if we are all playing our part and we’re all working together, we can absolutely get through this.”

She said there was light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, but only if everyone followed orders to stay 1.5 metres away from each other, and the government’s social closure orders.

Holidays planned during the school break should also be cancelled. 

Ms Palaszczuk defended the national decision to keep schools open, however parents can choose to keep their children at home where they can learn online.

Teachers are angered by the two sets of rules and say that no one is talking about what might happen to them if they’re infected by students.

They report public schools don’t have enough hand sanitiser and soap, and there is no possible way for them to enforce the four-square-metres per person rule in classrooms.

Unions are calling for schools to be closed from Wednesday. 

Hospitals have begun rescheduling less urgent surgeries to make way for those in need of treatment for COVID-19, and Queenslanders are being urged to donate blood. 

The arrival of four cruise ships in Sydney carrying thousands of people who have since spread across Australia has Mr Miles worried, with some passengers testing positive for the virus.

“We’re in the process of contacting all of them,” he said.

“They are all required to cut themselves off for 14 days.”

