Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland's border will remain closed to the southern states. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld borders to stay closed to NSW and Vic

By Aaron Bunch

August 14, 2020

2020-08-14 15:58:23

Queensland’s premier says the coronavirus “danger is still on our doorstep” and the state’s borders will remain closed to NSW and Victoria.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Sunshine State overnight and just 11 remain active 12 days after the state recorded its last local infection.

Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament the situation was far worse in NSW, where there are 297 active cases, with 96 of those diagnosed in the past week.

“The danger is still on our doorstep,” she said on Thursday.

The premier said she would not put the safety of Queenslanders at risk and the borders would remain closed for as long there was transmission in southern states.

It comes as police admitted that “systems failed ” when Aaron Sydney Green, 25, was able to slip past officers and escape mandatory hotel quarantine in Toowoomba.

He surrendered himself on Wednesday, two days after walking out of the hotel nine days into his two-week isolation period.

He had earlier tested negative to COVID-19 after returning from a NSW coronavirus hotspot and was not considered a high risk to the community.

Despite this, police started searching for Green, who is accused of attempting to enter Queensland unlawfully on August 1 in a stolen vehicle.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says systems failed and officers stationed at the hotel didn’t realise Green had fled until Tuesday.

“My concerns lie in the fact we have had this issue where someone wasn’t found missing until the day later,” she told reporters.

“If we had a very robust system … with good governance, this would not have occurred.”

Ms Carroll said extra police had now been assigned to quarantine hotels.

“I would say every door and exit at that hotel would have a police officer on it as we speak,” she said.

Green pleaded guilty on Thursday in Toowoomba Magistrates Court to breaching the state’s COVID-19 health directions and was fined $1500 before returning to quarantine.

He was also retested for the COVID-19 and returned a negative result.

Earlier, police concluded an investigation into 10 Brisbane Broncos players, who allegedly met for a pub lunch earlier in the month.

The group allegedly gathered at the Everton Park Hotel on August 1 in a potential violation of the NRL’s strict coronavirus protocols.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said their alleged behaviour was disappointing and they should be punished.

“These rules were developed by the NRL for the NRL and are in place to protect Queenslanders, the players, their families and staff,” he said

“Blatant disregard of the rules is an insult to the hard work of Queenslanders who have followed the public health messaging.”

But police found no breaches of the chief health officer’s public health directions and a report was forwarded to Queensland Health and the NRL for further action.

Meanwhile, Queensland’s Supreme Court has refused to allow refugee advocates to stage a weekend protest in the heart of Brisbane.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath brought the action to stop the sit-in protest planned for the Story Bridge and Main Street in Kangaroo Point. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL unveils another festival of football

The AFL has locked in another condensed fixture, with rounds 14 to 17 to be squeezed into 19 days as the league races to complete the COVID-19 affected season.

cricket

Aussies announce squad, lock in UK tour

Australia have selected three potential debutants in a 21-man squad for their limited-overs tour of England, which has finally been given the green light.

rugby league

Roosters sweat on Keary as SBW joins team

The Sydney Roosters are sweating on an injury update on star playmaker Luke Keary as superstar signing Sonny Bill Williams makes his first training appearance.

Summer Olympics

Podium no place for protest: Oly athletes

Australia's Olympic athletes believe podiums and Olympic venues are no place for political or social protests, a survey has revealed.

soccer

McDonald facing possible A-L breach

The FFA is investigating a potential COVID-19 protocol breach by Brisbane Roar striker Scott McDonald, who was involved in TV commentary work this week.

news

health

Errors highlighted in Ruby Princess report

It was an error to not test more passengers on board the Ruby Princess cruise ship for COVID-19, a special commission of inquiry has found.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL unveils another festival of football

The AFL has locked in another condensed fixture, with rounds 14 to 17 to be squeezed into 19 days as the league races to complete the COVID-19 affected season.

world

virus diseases

Auckland to spend fortnight locked down

A further 13 cases have been linked to Auckland's COVID-19 outbreak, leading New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to lengthen the city's lockdown.