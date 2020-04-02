Discover Australian Associated Press

Qld doctors are worried they don't have enough personal protective equipment to fight COVID-19. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld doctors worried about safety supplies

By Nicholas McElroy

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 17:30:00

Queensland doctors on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic fear they do not have enough personal protection equipment and are resorting to making their own hand sanitiser.

An Australian Medical Association Queensland survey of more than 600 doctors found 70 per cent said they did not have enough protective equipment. 

More than 50 per cent of doctors were buying their own equipment, while almost 85 per cent said they were not confident they would have enough in the near future. 

AMAQ president Dr Dilip Dhupelia on Wednesday called for the Queensland government to come clean with health workers following concerning comments left on the survey. 

Some doctors said they were resorting to making their own hand sanitiser, the survey found.

Another surveyed doctor said it was painful to see officials say equipment supply is not an issue while some in emergency departments are being told to wear the same mask for multiple shifts. 

“We are nearly out of surgical masks (which is all the PPE we have) and requests for supply have been declined,” the GP wrote. 

The lack of communication from senior health management was causing stress and anxiety, the survey found. 

“Transparent communication about PPE supply and distribution is essential to instil confidence and reduce anxiety to our essential front-line doctors and nurses,” Dr Dhupelia said. 

The number of official cases in the state rose to 781 after an additional 40 cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

Nine people are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators.

There have been 48,000 tests in the state so far. 

Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says stocks of personal protection equipment for medical professionals were excellent, when questioned about concerns of shortages. 

“We have sufficient PPE to meet the needs of all of our health care workers so they’re not at any risks,” Dr Young told reporters in Townsville. 

With stricter rules in place for the foreseeable future, the number of people who will need to self-quarantine is expected to rise.

More than 40,000 orders to self-isolate have been made as authorities work to stem the spread of coronavirus.

On the same day new COVID-19 rules banned gatherings of more than two people, an unlicensed Brisbane brothel was caught flouting the ban.

Queensland police on Monday handed out the first fines under their new powers to the massage parlour in the suburb of Lutwyche.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll says one worker was fined $1334, while the business itself was fined $6672.

