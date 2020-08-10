Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Brisbane forward Tevita Pangai Jnr has been quarantined after breaching NRL biosecurity protocols. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Qld CHO issues warning to NRL players

By Ed Jackson

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 11:03:16

Queensland’s chief health officer has urged NRL players to get the message when it comes to following COVID-19 protocols or face the season being shut down.

Several players and coaching staff are currently in periods of mandatory isolation after breaching the NRL’s protocols in the past week.

Brisbane enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr and two Newcastle players – reported to be young winger Starford To’a and uncapped playmaker Simi Sasagi – were the latest breaches to emerge on Sunday.

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett and St George Illawarra forward Paul Vaughan are also in isolation after their breaches last week along with three members of the Broncos’ coaching staff including Allan Langer.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold entered a quarantine period though he opted to exit Brisbane’s bubble temporarily to deal with a family matter after Friday’s loss to South Sydney before returning from NSW.

Dr Jeanette Young said while NRL officials were doing all they could to adhere to biosecurity protocols, players were putting the season’s ongoing future in jeopardy.

“There have been a number of breaches that potentially put the season at risk,” Dr Young told reporters.

“I’m satisfied that management are dealing with this very, very seriously. I’m not sure that players understand the seriousness.”

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was confident the NRL would do all it could to stamp out further breaches but it was disappointing the matter had to be addressed at all.

“Incredibly frustrating, because Queenslanders are doing the right thing and this puts at risk all the great work that Queenslanders have done,” she said.

“Every code that’s here in Queensland has signed up to an industry plan and must do the right thing.”

Latest sport

golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has won the US PGA Championship in San Francisco to collect his maiden major title.

rugby league

Qld CHO issues warning to NRL players

Queensland's chief health officer has warned NRL players' continued breaches of COVID-19 protocols is putting the 2020 season at risk.

Australian rules football

Melbourne in 57-point AFL win over Roos

Melbourne thrashed North Melbourne by 57 points in their AFL game at Adelaide Oval to sit ninth on the premiership ladder.

rugby league

NRL set to consider bigger COVID sanctions

Peter V'landys says the NRL will consider heavier penalties for bubble breaches after Brisbane's Tevita Pangai Jr provided the latest biosecurity issue.

Australian rules football

AFL premiership contenders flex muscles

Port Adelaide, West Coast and Brisbane all enhanced their AFL premiership credentials with victories in round 11.

news

epidemic and plague

Sydney school shuts, 14 new COVID-19 cases

A primary school in Sydney's west has been closed after a student tested positive to COVID-19, as NSW recorded 14 new cases of the virus.

sport

golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has won the US PGA Championship in San Francisco to collect his maiden major title.

world

disaster and accident

Family of Beirut blast boy to quarantine

The Australian victim of the massive Beirut explosion has been identified as a two-year-old whose family are heartbroken by the loss of their "beautiful boy".