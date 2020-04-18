Discover Australian Associated Press

A Queensland police officer has been fined for breaching social distancing measures. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld faces marathon fight against COVID-19

By Robyn Wuth and Darren Cartwright

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 15:17:55

Queensland’s COVID-19 infections have risen by six but the government is refusing to relax restrictions insisting the fight against the virus will be a marathon.

The state’s infection total now stands at 1007 with 19 people in hospital with 11 in intensive care. 

The death toll remains at five in Queensland.

One of the new cases is a Cairns hospital laboratory worker who tested positive after being exposed by a person visiting the pathology lab. 

The state’s doubling of cases is now occurring every 40 days, down from a peak of three and below the national rate of 30 days.

Despite the flattening of the curve, the state government will not consider rolling back the coronavirus lockdown. 

“This is a marathon. We do not want to lift the restrictions and see a spike in the infection rate,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Friday. 

“Anything we do involves risks, this is about looking at that risk profile and doing what is best for Queenslanders.

“We are going to tread carefully and responsibly. It’s a fine balance to get this right but the virus is here in Queensland and we need to understand that.”

Border checkpoints remain in place, but the premier warned they could be tightened even further. 

“Depending on the number of interstate transmissions, but we’re not ruling that out if we see a rapid increase,” she said. 

Queensland has ramped up its testing regime, carrying out 2503 tests in the past 24 hours – more than half of the 4884 tests carried out nationwide.

“We are doing an enormous amount of testing and we will increase that as needed,” Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said.

As social distancing remains in place, Queensland police slapped one of their own with a fine for not social distancing while off duty. 

A constable from the northern police region was fined $1,334 for failing to comply with the COVID-19 directions.

Police say the officer failed to comply with the social-distancing rules and travelling for non-essential business on April 10. 

Two men and a woman from Townsville have been charged after falsely claiming to have isolated themselves for 14 days before travelling to Doomadgee on Easter Sunday. 

It is among a number of remote communities where entry has been restricted to stop the virus spreading. 

“We urge everyone to follow the public health directions, employ social distancing practices and avoid unnecessary travel so we can limit the spread of coronavirus,” a police statement said. 

“Local police will not tolerate this reckless behaviour and have strict measures in place to ensure the Doomadgee community is protected.”

Meanwhile, a passenger on a packed Qantas flight from Sydney to Brisbane on Monday was infectious with COVID-19.

Queensland Health warned other passengers of the diagnosis by text and then a phone call before directing them via email on Thursday to self-quarantine.

The flight, QF520, arrived at Brisbane domestic terminal early on Monday afternoon.

It’s unknown if the passenger knew they were infectious when they boarded the flight or when they were diagnosed with COVID-19, but the incident has resulted in Qantas announcing it is introducing formal social distancing on its planes.

