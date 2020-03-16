Qld coronavirus cases jump to 61

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland had 61 COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday, state health minister Steven Miles (left) says. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld coronavirus cases jump to 61

By Darren Cartwright

March 16, 2020

2020-03-16 16:56:06

Queensland has had its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases taking the number of people detected with the COVID-19 to 61.

State Health Minister Steven Miles said health officials were doing their best to trace the movements of each person who had contracted the virus.

“We have just had the largest number of single cases in any one day with 15 cases confirmed in the last 24 hour period,” Mr Miles said.

From midnight all people coming to Australia will have to self-isolate for 14 days, while cruise ships will be banned from arriving at Australian ports for an initial 30 days.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there were heavy fines for anyone who did not follow the directive to self-isolate under the ‘Public Health Emergency Act’.

“That bill was passed in early February and there are penalties for not complying with the notification and that is around $13,000,” she said.

“We have random police checks to make sure people are compliant with that notice.”

She also called on people to stop stockpiling food and other goods.

Supermarkets have applied restrictions on the number of packets of toilet paper, bottles of hand sanitiser and food items that can be purchased in any single transaction.

“Now is not the time to panic. Now is the time to be calm,” she said.

“We have ample supplies here in Queensland.”

Queensland’s chief health officer warned that now may not be the time for children to visit nana and pop.

Dr Jeanette Young said measures announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison that included people having to self-quarantine upon arrival from overseas would also help slow down the spread of the virus.

“The aim is to contain it as much as possible where we can so we can protect the most vulnerable,” she said.

“The vast majority of people will have a mild disease.

“I implore people if you have parents or who have parents or grandparents in the that older age group think about how you can help them. Maybe it’s not the time for your young kids to see their grandparents. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL cuts 2020 season to 17 rounds

The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17 as the sport deals with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

sport

AFL delay season decision, soccer plays on

The AFL will decide within 24 hours when to start its condensed season, while Football Federation Australia says play will go on in the A-League.

Australian rules football

State leagues on hold due to coronavirus

The AFL has put all state leagues and elite talent programs on hold until at least May 31 as questions remain over the 2020 season amid the coronavirus crisis.

rugby league

NRL explores revamped competition

The NRL has begun exploring ways its season can continue should the Warriors return home to New Zealand and be forced to self-quarantine.

Australian rules football

Pies' AFL skipper cleared of coronavirus

Scott Pendlebury has reportedly been tested for the coronavirus and cleared, but remains a doubt for Collingwood's AFL season opener on Friday night.

news

safety of citizens

Virus state of emergency shuts down Vic

Events have been put on hold and venues closed after a state of emergency was imposed in Victoria for at least four weeks to deal with coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL cuts 2020 season to 17 rounds

The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17 as the sport deals with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

world

interest rate

NZ recession "obvious" as cash rate cut

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a recession is obvious as the central bank cut New Zealand's interest rate by 75 basis points to 0.25 per cent.