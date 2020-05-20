Funds Qld govt hopes to heal sick economy

How Queensland officials will spend billions of dollars to treat the state’s sick economy and get people back into work has finally been laid bare.

Announcements of infrastructure spending, small business grants, money for medical supplies and cyclone protection came thick and fast in Parliament House on Tuesday.

The stimulus package includes $400 million for roads, bridges and footpaths, $50 million for tourism infrastructure and another $10 million for international students and small business support grants.

The plan was a result of talks between government and industry, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“I firmly believe that if we all stand united we can get through this together and our focus is on jobs,” she said.

“So many people have been impacted, and they need a government that is united across the board with industry and unions to work in their best interest.”

More funding announcements are yet to come.

The cash splash comes after official figures revealed 129,000 Queenslanders lost their jobs last month as the COVID-19 pandemic choked the economy.

A $200 million program to support jobs and building projects in 2020-21 is included in the package, plus $50 million to boost manufacturing for PPE, hand sanitiser and medical supplies to respond to the virus.

The government has also promised it will not back away from $50 billion over four years for infrastructure that was previously revealed.

The plan has been denounced by the Liberal National Party, who called for an extra and immediate $500 million for road projects in March.

They say the state government is still falling short of what is needed to get the economy back on its feet.

During the past two weeks, just one case of COVID-19 that was not linked to overseas or interstate travel has been reported.

Just 12 Queenslanders are yet to recover from the illness.

But of the 1057 diagnoses, officials have been unable to determine how 42 people contracted the virus.

The package included $1.2 billion previously announced for additional health needs to combat the virus and relieve financial pressure on households and businesses.