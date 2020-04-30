Qld COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Pre-clinical tests are under way for the University of Queensland's COVID-19 vaccine. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

By Sonia Kohlbacher

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 15:32:15

A potential COVID-19 vaccine has shown promising signs it can fight off the deadly virus.

Mice were injected with the vaccine and observed by University of Queensland researchers to see if their immune system would respond.

Early results show the vaccine can produce an immune response in excess of what human patients have had to do to beat the virus. 

Samples taken from the mice were studied for antibodies specifically targeted to kill the virus, UQ Professor Trent Munro explained.

“The levels of those antibodies that we think we have, and the level of neutralising activity, look to even exceed the levels we find in patients who have recovered from COVID,” Professor Munro said. 

He is program director for the Vaccine Rapid Response pipeline funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a non-profit organisation working to develop vaccines against emerging infections.

Of the more than 100 vaccines in development around the world, up to 20 – including the one at UQ – are advancing. 

Questions still remain around how long the vaccine could provide protection, and what happens to someone who recovers and is infected again. 

But what comes next is crucial. 

Animals enclosed in a high security lab in the Netherlands will now be given a dose of the vaccine to trigger an immune response. 

They will then be injected with COVID-19 to test if they are protected against it. 

That process takes six-to-eight weeks, with Mr Munro’s team hopeful of moving into the production phase by September. 

“That’s the goal we’ve been working to,” he added.

Their sole aim is to scale up and produce as many doses of the vaccine as they can, amid whispered concerns a vaccine could be futile if COVID-19 mutates. 

However joint UQ project leader Dr Keith Chappell says that’s unlikely because it is different to the flu virus. 

“This virus has a proof-reading enzyme so it does not evolve nearly as quickly as something like flu,” he said. 

The Queensland team believes they could offer broad protection against current strains and those that emerge in future.  

“We’re not aiming to protect every single person that ever gets the vaccine,” Dr Chappell said. 

“But even if we can protect a handful, eight out of 10, that’s a huge impact that prevents the circulation of the virus within the community and is key to the world recovering.” 

Once final results from pre-clinical tests are in, clinical trials can start. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

cricket

Khawaja could return as Test opener: Hohns

Cricket Australia has dumped Usman Khawaja from its 20-strong men's national contract list, but selectors say the veteran could yet return as an opener.

basketball

MVP Cotton exits the NBL amid pay cuts

Reigning NBL MVP Bryce Cotton has opted out of his Perth Wildcats contract after the league announced huge salary cuts for players in the highest pay bracket.

soccer

FFA boss unsure of A-League clubs' futures

FFA chief executive James Johnson has admitted it's too early to say if all 11 existing A-League clubs will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

rugby league

We're coming to 'kick ass': Warriors boss

A season of sacrifice like no other could prove to be a turning point for the club, says bullish Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

news

politics

Virus rules in focus as NT, ACT chalk wins

The Northern Territory's decision to lift coronavirus restrictions could give other Australians an insight into what activities may return first.

sport

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

world

epidemic and plague

Hopes for virus drug as economies stumble

A major advance in COVID-19 treatment has boosted hopes in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as ravaged economies look to when they can reopen.