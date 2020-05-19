Qld COVID nurse under investigation

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has warned the state may never eradicate the COVID-19 virus, which is now threatening patients and staff at a nursing home in Rockhampton.

“It’s unlikely we will ever beat this virus,” Dr Jeannette Young told reporters on Monday.

Dr Young was speaking in the central Queensland town of Rockhampton, where a nurse returned to work at a nursing home after being tested for coronavirus but before she knew the result.

The North Rockhampton Nursing Centre went into lockdown on Thursday night after the woman returned two positive tests.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said he had ordered an independent investigation into why the nurse returned to work after testing positive.

An internal investigation is already underway.

All 114 residents in the nursing home have so far returned negative tests for COVID-19.

All staff, except one who was on leave, have also returned negative tests.

As a precaution, nursing home residents who have had contact with the nurse have been moved into private rooms with their own bathrooms.

Other residents have been evacuated into Rockhampton’s two private and one public hospital, where they also remain in isolation.

Dr Young said 763 Rockhampton locals have sought testing and have all so far been cleared.

She urged others across the region to come forward for testing, even if they hadn’t recently been overseas.

Two positive cases were recorded overnight, taking the state’s total to 1057.

The two women, from Brisbane and the Scenic Rim, had recently returned from overseas.

Dr Miles said it was likely that was where they contracted the virus.

Queensland now has just 13 active cases.

Four remain in hospital and of those, one is in intensive care.