Qld farm workers test negative to COVID

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The farmworkers exposed to an infected fruit-picker in Queensland have tested negative to COVID-19. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld farm workers test negative to COVID

By Christine Flatley and Tiffanie Turnbull

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 11:57:35

All workers on a Queensland farm who were exposed to a fruit-picker who travelled from Victoria while infected with COVID-19 have tested negative to the virus.

More than 230 people were tested, including at a pop-up clinic at the farmworker’s accommodation in Bundaberg, after the man was found to be sick.

Health Minister Steven Miles announced on Tuesday night all 147 workers have returned negative tests.

His office has not confirmed whether all the other remaining test results have come back.

The 24-year-old man flew from Melbourne to Brisbane last week, where he socialised with friends and family, before flying to Bundaberg, checking into shared accommodation and working a shift at a strawberry farm.

Forty four people are in quarantine after coming in contact with the man.

Authorities will conduct a round of follow-up tests later this week.

Mr Miles thanked everyone for co-operating with the rapid health response, and said the man is doing well in isolation.

No new cases have been recorded in Queensland since June 6.

The statewide tally remains at 1062, with just three active cases across the state, with one hospitalised requiring ventilation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk alluded to the easing of some restrictions after national cabinet meets on Friday.

She said health concerns surrounding last weekend’s rallies in support of the Black Lives Matter movement would be on the agenda.

“My understanding is that national cabinet will look at the results across Queensland…also look at those results of the mass rallies that happened across the nation,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Wednesday.

“Where we can ease further restrictions, we will do so.”

She told reporters her concern of community transmissions in Victoria and the hundreds of active cases in New South Wales were behind her decision to stand firm on borders not re-opening immediately.

Queensland is under Stage 2 restrictions with only intrastate travel permitted.

Stage 3 will come into effect on July 10.

“There is still some community transmission in Victoria. There are still some 360 active cases (in NSW) but it is very encouraging that New South Wales is now starting to record zero new cases,” she said.

“Nowhere in Stage 2, does it talk about interstate travel, it is in Stage 3, and we will make that decision based on the health advice by the end of June.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Essendon player banned for virus breach

Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has become the first AFL player banned for breaking the competition's coronavirus protocols.

Australian rules football

AFL players to kneel for BLM movement

AFL players will take a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of Thursday night's Richmond and Collingwood clash at the MCG.

cricket

ICC will make T20 WC decision next month

The ICC says it will make a decision on whether the T20 World Cup will go ahead in Australia later this year next month.

tennis

Federer to sit out 2020 after knee surgery

A second knee operation means Roger Federer won't be back playing again in 2020 even if the tour does resume.

Australian rules football

Tigers boosted by Higgins' AFL comeback

Richmond's Jack Higgins will make his AFL return against Collingwood when the season resumes on Thursday night, after undergoing brain surgery last year.

news

health

Police ask people not to attend BLM rally

A Black Lives Matter rally planned for Sydney on Friday has been deemed as unauthorised by NSW Police, who are asking protesters to stay at home.

sport

Australian rules football

Essendon player banned for virus breach

Essendon's Brandon Zerk-Thatcher has become the first AFL player banned for breaking the competition's coronavirus protocols.

world

virus diseases

Many European countries reopen borders

The OECD has warned of the economic effects that a second wave of coronavirus infections would cause around the world.