Qld farm workers test negative to COVID

All workers on a Queensland farm who were exposed to a fruit-picker who travelled from Victoria while infected with COVID-19 have tested negative to the virus.

More than 230 people were tested, including at a pop-up clinic at the farmworker’s accommodation in Bundaberg, after the man was found to be sick.

Health Minister Steven Miles announced on Tuesday night all 147 workers have returned negative tests.

His office has not confirmed whether all the other remaining test results have come back.

The 24-year-old man flew from Melbourne to Brisbane last week, where he socialised with friends and family, before flying to Bundaberg, checking into shared accommodation and working a shift at a strawberry farm.

Forty four people are in quarantine after coming in contact with the man.

Authorities will conduct a round of follow-up tests later this week.

Mr Miles thanked everyone for co-operating with the rapid health response, and said the man is doing well in isolation.

No new cases have been recorded in Queensland since June 6.

The statewide tally remains at 1062, with just three active cases across the state, with one hospitalised requiring ventilation.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk alluded to the easing of some restrictions after national cabinet meets on Friday.

She said health concerns surrounding last weekend’s rallies in support of the Black Lives Matter movement would be on the agenda.

“My understanding is that national cabinet will look at the results across Queensland…also look at those results of the mass rallies that happened across the nation,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Wednesday.

“Where we can ease further restrictions, we will do so.”

She told reporters her concern of community transmissions in Victoria and the hundreds of active cases in New South Wales were behind her decision to stand firm on borders not re-opening immediately.

Queensland is under Stage 2 restrictions with only intrastate travel permitted.

Stage 3 will come into effect on July 10.

“There is still some community transmission in Victoria. There are still some 360 active cases (in NSW) but it is very encouraging that New South Wales is now starting to record zero new cases,” she said.

“Nowhere in Stage 2, does it talk about interstate travel, it is in Stage 3, and we will make that decision based on the health advice by the end of June.”