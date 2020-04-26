Qld virus total steady despite new cases

Just two new cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in Queensland, bringing closer the possibility the state will record fewer than 10 new infections in a week.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk welcomed the small increase as encouraging signs measures to contain the spread were working.

“None of this is easy, but it’s worth it. It’s working,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

The state’s total remains at 1026 after two previously-reported cases were removed overnight.

Nine cases have been reported since Monday morning.

One recent case was a passenger on Melbourne-Brisbane flight VA341, with authorities now tracking down those in rows 17 to 21.

“All other passengers are considered very low risk, however anyone with health concerns can contact 13 HEALTH,” Queensland Health said on Saturday.

Six of the 18 hospitalised patients are in intensive care – the same number as Friday.

Nearly 100,000 tests have been undertaken, including 2093 in the past 24 hours, Queensland Health said.

Testing criteria has now been widened so anyone with a fever or history of fever or respiratory symptoms can request a test.

“Even though Queensland has recorded very low numbers of cases this week, Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible, and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising,” Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said.

Nearly 80 per cent of the state’s 1026 cases are now recovered.

While the testing program ramps up, hundreds of public servants have been drafted to the virus contact tracing task force where staff in public health units have worked around the clock for 86 days straight.