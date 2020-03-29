Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland cases of coronavirus have jumped by 70 overnight to take the total to 625. Image by Jack Tran/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld goes to vote as COVID-19 cases jump

By Sonia Kohlbacher

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 18:03:03

Queenslanders have headed to the polls as the number of coronavirus cases climb and Brisbane hotels prepare to quarantine people returning from overseas.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young labelled the diagnoses of another 70 people overnight as “fairly steady”, and praised people who are following the advice to stay indoors.

“That is due to all of the fantastic work done by Queenslanders,” she said on Saturday morning.

“It is really important that any Queenslander who is asked to go into quarantine, if they are well, or going to isolation if they are sick … follows that.”

A majority of people with the virus are in Brisbane, with the total for the state at 625. 

Passengers arriving on international flights who are either returning home or passing through will be held in the city’s hotels for 14 days from Saturday night. 

Health Minister Steven Miles said 1047 people arrived in Brisbane from overseas yesterday, but that was down from about 7000 a week ago.

“That gives you some idea of the number of people that we will be accommodating in those hotels, but we would expect that number to continue to decrease,” he said.

“Our hotel sector is well equipped to cope with those kinds of numbers.”

A majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been infected overseas before going on to spread the virus to people around them.

Mr Miles also announced the state’s telehealth systems would be boosted to increase the treatment of patients at home and in aged care facilities.

“More of our patients will get more of their specialist outpatient appointments from home or from their GP’s clinic, avoiding exposing them to the risks of coming to hospital,” he said.

