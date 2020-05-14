Qld government aims to buy stake in Virgin

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland is eyeing a stake in Virgin Australia to keep its HQ in Brisbane and save local jobs. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

economy (general)

Qld government aims to buy stake in Virgin

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 07:06:16

The Queensland government has appointed a state-owned funds management group to manage its bid for a stake in Virgin Australia.

The airline went into voluntary administration last month following COVID-19 travel bans, but the state government is keen for the airline, which has its headquarters in Brisbane, to continue operating.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick confirmed on Wednesday the government’s investment could take the form of a direct equity stake, a loan, guarantee or another financial tool.

He said two sustainable, national airlines are critical in helping to “keep the air fair” and for job prosperity in the state.

“My number one focus as Treasurer is to retain and create jobs for Queenslanders, particularly as we move beyond the COVID-19 crisis,” Mr Dick said in a statement on Wednesday. 

“We have an opportunity to retain not only head office and crew staff in Queensland, but also to grow jobs in the repairs, maintenance and overhaul sector, and support both direct and indirect jobs in our tourism sector.

“We saw the punishing increase to the cost of flights after the Ansett collapse, and this government will not stand by and let that happen again.”

The state-owned management group – Queensland Investment Corporation – will advise the government on the bid under the direction of chief executive Damien Frawley as part of Project Maroon.

Mr Frawley said on Wednesday the restructure of Virgin Australia presented a significant opportunity for Queensland.

“We are well-equipped to manage the state’s interest in Virgin Australia Holdings should the consortium be successful,” Mr Frawley said in a statement. 

Mr Dick said the airlines’ administrators, Deloitte, are seeking to conclude the sale process by June 2020.

“This is a competitive space, but Queensland is a serious contender and our discussions with the administrators have been making progress,” he said.

Latest news

economy (general)

Qld government aims to buy stake in Virgin

A state-owned funds management group has been appointed to co-ordinate Queensland's bid for a stake in Virgin Australia, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

epidemic and plague

NSW pubs and clubs to open for dining

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has confirmed pubs and clubs will be able to open for food service as the state continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

epidemic and plague

NSW pubs and clubs to open for dining

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has confirmed pubs and clubs will be able to open for food service as the state continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

economy, business and finance

Qld government moves to buy Virgin stake

A state-owned funds management group has been appointed to coordinate Queensland's bid for a stake in Virgin Airlines, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

politics

Hospital cases tumble as virus focus turns

Attention is turning to mental health and restarting the economy as the severity of Australia's coronavirus pandemic lessens but the death toll has risen to 98.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW pubs and clubs to open for dining

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has confirmed pubs and clubs will be able to open for food service as the state continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

SA, WA clubs face AFL quarantine hubs

The AFL's hopes of a June 11 season restart have been disrupted by the SA government reportedly rejecting travel and training exemptions.

world

espionage and intelligence

Assange extradition case set for Sept 7

The second part of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's US extradition hearing has been moved to September and will take place in a different British court.