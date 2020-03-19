Discover Australian Associated Press

Annastacia Palaszczuk has called for calm as people purchase more products than they need. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld considers laws to tackle virus spread

By Michael Doyle

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 22:25:20

Queensland parliament is considering a bill which would give the state’s chief health officer and emergency officers more powers to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

Under the proposed laws, the chief health officer would be able to issue directions to ban non-essential gatherings in outdoor areas of more than 500 people, and non-essential gatherings of 100 people indoors.

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Steven Miles said the bill was expected to pass on Wednesday night. 

“These laws give us greater powers to enforce measures that will assist in slowing down the outbreak of COVID-19,” Mr Miles said in a statement.

“Queensland has been quick to act throughout this unprecedented global event and subsequently has managed to stay ahead of the virus so far but we know that will change.

“We must continue to throw everything we have at this and support our frontline medical staff to do their vital work.”

The chief health officer’s directions would affect entertainment venues, function centres, pubs and clubs and large restaurants, the state government says.

They wouldn’t affect airports, public transport, medical facilities, emergency services, aged care, prisons, courts, our parliament, supermarkets, offices, schools, universities or construction sites.

Under the proposed legislation, the chief health officer could also recommend that businesses and facilities open or close, or limit access for the health and safety of customers.

Emergency officers, including public health officers, would get extra powers to help contain or respond to COVID-19 within the community.

“People may be directed to stay in their home, or another place decided by the emergency officer, for example, a hospital or other isolation area,” Mr Miles said.

“An emergency officer may also direct an owner or operator of any business or facility to open, close or limit visitor access to the facility for a specified period.”

Another bill is expected to be introduced allowing supermarkets to accept deliveries around the clock, helping them cope with shoppers raiding shelves.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called for calm and consideration of residents who were purchasing more products than they need.

“Some of the behaviour I have seen in our state and around the country has shocked me,” she said.

“I understand that people are anxious but it saddens me that some Queenslanders are behaving this way at the expense of others.”

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland rose to 94 as of Wednesday morning.

