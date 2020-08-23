Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland has two new COVID-19 cases and both are linked to Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Qld has 2 new virus cases linked to centre

By AAP

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 09:51:43

Queensland has recorded just two new COVID-19 cases, which the government has labelled as “encouraging” while insisting the state is not in the clear yet.

The new cases are linked to Brisbane’s Youth Detention Centre with a total of nine cases now associated with that cluster after a worker was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old Ipswich woman had experienced mild symptoms and continued to work while infectious.

The nine cases include the woman, four other staff members and four family members.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Sunday more than 200 of 500 staff at the Wacol centre have so far tested negative and more than 110 youths have returned negative results.

Health authorities are prioritising testing at the detention centre after all of the 127 detainees were placed in lockdown one Wednesday evening.

“The results overnight are encouraging but of course we’re not out of the woods yet,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.

There are now 16 active coronavirus cases in Queensland.

The cases at the centre mark Queensland’s first locally-acquired transmissions in more than a month. 

As a result, the premier on Saturday capped indoor and outdoor gatherings without a COVID-safe plan in Queensland’s southeast to 10 people and announced a 30-person limit on gatherings elsewhere in the state.

Aged care homes and disability accommodation services in the state’s southeast will also be going into immediate lockdown.

“I know there are disappointed people out there,” Ms Palaszczuk said on Sunday.

“We have to put public health and community health first.”

Queensland chief medical officer Dr Jeannette Young said police are working to find any young people who have been discharged from Wacol centre so they can get tested with none so far returning positive results. 

Authorities face a nervous wait to discover if the cases are genomically linked to an outbreak triggered by two Logan women who dodged quarantine following a visit to Melbourne in June.

Dr Young said the low number of new cases reported in Queensland is positive but noted it is “far too early to relax” with the next week critical for residents. 

