Qld hotel quarantine has COVID-19 victim

More than 500 vehicles have been turned away at Queensland’s border since the state opened its borders last Friday to interstate travellers, apart from those who have been in Victoria during the past 14 days.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski says they have intercepted 17,000 vehicles at the border, turning around more than 500 vehicles with 850 people.

He said border checks and public compliance had gone “as well as we could have hoped” and that 486,000 border pass documents had been downloaded.

“We’ve processed over 10,700 people through domestic airports since Friday and refused entry to nine people,” he said.

“We are still seeing people trying to get into Queensland when they are not entitled to.”

Among those turned around were six Victorians who were fined $24,000 for trying to enter the state with false border declarations on the Gold Coast on the weekend.

They were travelling in a minivan on Saturday night when police intercepted them at the M1 checkpoint and again on Sunday when officers intercepted the same van in Coolangatta around 2pm.

Two 19-year-old women and four men aged 18, 19, 23 and 28, were fined $4003 each for failing to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction.

Mr Gollschewski said 307 people were placed in quarantine at their own expense and he reminded the public that border passes needed to be renewed every seven days.

Queensland’s strict quarantine measures have been able to capture another COVID-19 victim before they’ve been able to mingle in public.

Unlike Victoria, which is in lockdown after hotel quarantine failed and played a major role in a second wave of coronavirus infections, Queensland’s latest case was a person isolated in a hotel.

“The new case was acquired overseas and is currently in hotel quarantine. They are not considered a risk to the public,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted.

The announcement of a new case comes as three nightclubs were each fined $6675 for breaching COVID-safe plans, four have received warnings and another is under investigation.

Mr Gollschewski also put patrons on notice that they could be fined if they failed to adhere to social distancing while queuing outside a venue.

“We will continue to monitor these areas and if there is non-compliance, both by the licensed premises or the people attending, we will have to take action,” he said.