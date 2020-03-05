Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young said a patient's housemate is assumed infected. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld housemate cleared of coronavirus

By Michael Doyle

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 18:27:57

The housemate of a Chinese student who contracted novel coronavirus has been cleared but will still self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

Queensland Health on Wednesday night confirmed he did not have COVID-19 after his 20-year-old housemate on Monday became the 10th case confirmed in Queensland.

“He will return to his home to self-quarantine for 14 days due to his close contact with the man from Toowong confirmed to have COVID-19,” the health authority said in a statement.

This follows the announcement that a 26-year-old Logan man became the state’s 11th confirmed case.

Dr Young said on Wednesday the man was already unwell when he boarded a plane in Iran, bound for Brisbane.

Officials are desperately trying to track down plane passengers who sat within two rows of him. 

A 63-year-old woman with the virus is also still isolation, in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The other eight patients have recovered, and have been cleared and discharged from hospital.

