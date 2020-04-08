Discover Australian Associated Press

A nurse working on the front line at the Princess Alexandra Hospital has contracted the coronavirus. Image by Str/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld infectious disease nurse has COVID-19

By Nicholas McElroy

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 08:22:37

An infectious diseases nurse treating COVID-19 patients in a Brisbane hospital has tested positive to the illness. 

The nurse had been working in the infectious diseases unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital when she began feeling unwell. 

She stayed home when symptoms emerged and notified her bosses immediately. The nurse is now resting in isolation. 

The hospital is covered by the Metro South Public Health unit, which has told six other staff members who came into contact with the nurse to self-isolate for the required 14 days.

The nurse has symptoms but is doing ok, says Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“We wish her a speedy recovery but we do know our frontline workers are in the battle field and we do need to give them as much support as possible,” Ms Palaszczuk told Nine’s Today program on Wednesday. 

Queensland has recorded an additional nine cases of the virus overnight, bringing the state’s total to 943. 

Most of the other cases are patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Ms Palaszczuk said although the infection rate appeared to be lowering, people still need to stay home and follow social distancing regulations.

She said this included people staying home over the upcoming Easter holiday. 

“Everybody, just because the trend is coming down, doesn’t mean you stop what you’re doing,” Ms Palaszczuk said. 

“We don’t want people to take their foot off the accelerator.”

Anyone is eligible for coronavirus testing if they have or had a fever, or acute respiratory symptoms, and in the past 14 days had contact with a confirmed case or were overseas. 

Testing is also available for people with those symptoms and who work in health care, aged or residential care, the military, correction facilities, detention centres and boarding schools, live in Brisbane, Cairns, the Gold Coast or a First Nations community.

Queensland Health is urging anyone who meets these criteria for testing to contact a doctor immediately and call ahead before visiting a clinic.

Three Gold Coast beaches, at The Spit, Surfers Paradise and Coolangatta, have now been closed to prevent people from crowding into those areas. 

