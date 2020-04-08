Discover Australian Associated Press

A nurse working on the front line at the Princess Alexandra Hospital has contracted the coronavirus. Image by Str/AAP PHOTOS

health

Surge in demand for DV services in Qld

By Sonia Kohlbacher and Nicholas McElroy

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 12:57:10

Queensland domestic violence shelters stretched by a sudden surge in demand amid the coronavirus crisis are getting a funding boost to help them cope. 

Fifty shelters across the state are already beyond capacity as victims flee their homes after being forced to stay with their abusers to comply with rules aimed at stopping the spread of the virus. 

Victim support services have experienced a massive spike in calls, while Google searches for services has jumped by 75 per cent. 

About $1.7 million in funding will go towards crisis accommodation and another $1.5 million for DV Connect, a 24-hour call centre for victims.

Up to $500,000 will go towards a communications campaign aimed at victims. 

“We know there are perpetrators who are now at home with their victims,” Di Farmer, Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence said on Wednesday. 

“They may have lost their job, they may have lost their income. 

“They may have cabin fever and there are women and their children alone with those perpetrators feeling more isolated than they ever were before and feeling that they have even fewer options.”

Meanwhile, six people on the Sunshine Coast have been fined for throwing a party overnight. 

They claimed they were unaware of the pandemic and were each issued a $1,334 fine for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

People have been banned from travelling to Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island), Moorgumpin (Moreton Island) and K’gari (Fraser Island) unless they live or work there, or are travelling for other permitted purposes.

Meanwhile, an infectious diseases nurse treating COVID-19 patients in a Brisbane hospital has tested positive to the illness. 

The nurse had been working in the infectious diseases unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital when she began feeling unwell. 

She is now resting in isolation. 

The nurse has symptoms but is doing ok, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Queensland has recorded an additional nine cases of the virus overnight, bringing the state’s total to 943. 

Most of the other cases are patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

Ms Palaszczuk said although the infection rate appeared to be lowering, people still need to stay home and follow social distancing regulations.

She said this included people staying home over the upcoming Easter holiday.

Anyone is eligible for coronavirus testing if they have or had a fever, or acute respiratory symptoms, and in the past 14 days had contact with a confirmed case or were overseas. 

Testing is also available for people with those symptoms and who work in health care, aged or residential care, the military, correction facilities, detention centres and boarding schools, live in Brisbane, Cairns, the Gold Coast or a First Nations community.

