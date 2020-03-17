Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland Nationals senator Susan McDonald has tested positive for coronavirus. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld LNP senator McDonald has coronavirus

By Rebecca Gredley

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 18:58:30

Queensland senator Susan McDonald has tested positive for coronavirus, making her the second federal politician to come down with the illness.

The Nationals senator was tested for coronavirus on Friday at Townsville Base Hospital after feeling unwell with a sore throat and mild temperature.

“Unfortunately the test has today come back positive and I have now been admitted to hospital, where I will remain under the direction of Queensland Health,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Senator McDonald had been in isolation at home after being tested.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton confirmed last Friday he had coronavirus after travelling to the US for meetings.

He was back home on Monday after being treated at hospital, and will remain in isolation until he’s cleared.

Senator McDonald had no direct contact with Mr Dutton prior to being diagnosed and hadn’t been overseas.

She was in Canberra last week for Senate committee hearings and her staff will be under home quarantine for 14 days as per the government’s advice.

There are now more than 360 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Australia.

