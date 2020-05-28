Contacts of Qld virus victim test negative

Authorities have tested 20 contacts of a Queensland man who died of coronavirus, with 18 returning negative results.

The other two will be tested on Thursday, as authorities scramble to determine if there is community transmission of the virus in the coal mining town of Blackwater.

A total of 31 Blackwater residents tested negative on Wednesday, with 95 more to be tested on Thursday, Health Minister Steven Miles said.

On Tuesday, Blackwater resident Nathan Turner, 30, became the youngest person in Australia to die with coronavirus.

He was found dead at his home by his partner on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are trying to work out if there is any link between Mr Turner’s case, and an infectious Rockhampton nurse who drove to the town to watch the sun set while coronavirus travel restrictions were in place.

Mr Turner became infected despite not having left his home town since February.

Mr Miles said three coronavirus clinics, capable of testing more than 400 people each day, are now operating in the town of 5000 residents.

The minister has not ruled out a link between Mr Turner and the nurse, who also sparked the lockdown of a Rockhampton aged care centre earlier this month.

The home was ringfenced after the nurse continued to go to work while she was sick and before she got the results of a coronavirus test.

Mr Miles did not say exactly when the nurse made her 400km round trip to Blackwater, but revealed authorities knew about it before Mr Turner died.

When asked why Blackwater residents weren’t warned that a nurse with coronavirus had been in their town, the minister said her visit was deemed low risk.

“To my knowledge, she drove there, watched the sunset, and drove back – didn’t leave her car,” Mr Miles told ABC radio earlier on Thursday.

“It’s possible that there is some kind of connection there, or it could just be a coincidence. That’s what our investigators are working on.”

But the nurse may have breached coronavirus health directives in place at the time she went to Blackwater.

“If she travelled for a non-essential purpose, then that would have been a breach of the health directive at that time,” the minister said.

“My understanding is that at that time, the directive was that we could only travel 50km for recreational purposes.”

A coroner will determine the cause of Mr Turner’s death. He had a complicated medical history and had not worked since November.

He was not tested for coronavirus while he was still alive because of the seriousness of his underlying condition.

A Queensland Health spokesman said he had respiratory symptoms since the first week of May.

Mr Turner’s partner is also sick, but an initial test for coronavirus was negative. Results from a second test are expected on Thursday.

A total of 103 people have died from the coronavirus in Australia. Seven were Queenslanders.