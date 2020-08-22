Discover Australian Associated Press

JBS says it's struggled to keep its Dinmore factory running in 2020. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld meatworkers stood down without pay

By Sophie Moore

August 22, 2020

2020-08-22 13:13:02

Workers at Australia’s largest meatworks face at least two weeks without pay after their employer failed to qualify for federal government wage subsidies.

About 1700 workers at JBS Australia’s processing facility in Ipswich, west of Brisbane, will be stood down from Saturday.

A company spokesman says JBS has struggled to keep the Dinmore factory running in 2020.

“The impact of COVID on the viability of its operation plus the demand for protein internationally, combined with having to compete for available livestock against other operators who are receiving JobKeeper, has only made it even harder,” he said.

Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union Queensland branch secretary Matt Journeaux said workers had had their shifts reduced to just three days a week for the past three months. 

“They’ve burnt through their holiday and sick leave and are now just hanging on,” he told AAP on Friday.

Despite suffering significant losses, JBS’s revenue of more than one billion dollars a year makes it ineligible for the government payment.

The company and unions have blamed competitors’ use of third-party, labour-hire firms that are small enough – and seen a significant fall in income – to qualify for JobKeeper.

Mr Journeaux said it had pushed meat prices beyond a record high because the competition – unburdened by labour costs – could afford to outbid JBS at the saleyards.

He feared there could soon be less work on offer as the sector entered the traditionally quieter half of the year.

“The industry typically shuts down over Christmas but if that happens I don’t know how some of these families are going to survive,” he said.

The company usually pays out about $100 million in wages a year, Mr Journeaux said, which was at risk of being lost from the local economy.

Supported by federal Labor MP Shayne Neumann, whose Blair electorate is based in Ipswich, JBS have urged the federal government to provide an exemption to support its employees.

