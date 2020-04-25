Discover Australian Associated Press

Health workers have reported being turned out of their accommodation due to fears about coronavirus. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld med student evicted over virus fears

By Tracey Ferrier

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 07:17:23

A final-year medical student has been thrown out of her Brisbane share house because a housemate feared she would infect him with coronavirus.

The student, identified only as Sophie, has told the ABC she was told to get out because she was on a placement at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

She said one of her housemates had become convinced that she would become infected with the virus and pass it on to him.

The student said she picked up on her flatmate’s anxiety and all four housemates sat down to chat about minimising risks, how they’d support each other if any one of them got sick, and how they’d isolate in a shared environment.

“I thought the conversation went reasonably well,” she said.

“The next morning I received a message asking me to leave. He said he was sorry things had to be this way, but he was uncomfortable with the risk of me being a medical student and attending placement.”

Sophie has since moved in with a friend, but says her experience becoming suddenly homeless due to her job in health isn’t rare.

“I have friends, personally, who’ve been asked to leave then their landlord has retracted that when it’s become apparent societally that it’s not acceptable,” she said.

“Others have elected to move house to try and isolate themselves from their families if they’re working in a high-risk area, and really struggling to find somewhere to live.”

She urged people to consider more than themselves during the coronavirus crisis.

“I think we run into trouble when people only consider pandemics and coronavirus in terms of what’s the risk of you giving it to me.”

