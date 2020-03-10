Discover Australian Associated Press

Qld's move to make the contraceptive pill more accessible has been criticised by a doctors group. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

QLD medical association slams pill changes

By Michael Doyle

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 17:56:01

The Queensland branch of a national medical association has accused the state government of playing politics with women’s health. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Sunday her government would make changes to legislation, allowing women to purchase one full-pack of the oral contraceptive pill without a prescription.  

A pharmacist would be able to supply the pack once in a 12-month period to a client, and are for emergency situations, says the Premier.  

“There are situations where a woman can’t get an appointment with their doctor or can’t make one,” Ms Palaszczuk said on Sunday. 

“The changes we’re making by the end of the year will make women’s lives easier.”

But the Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Dilip Dhupelia called the move irresponsible. 

“These changes are more about bowing to pressure for profits from the pharmacy sector than improving women’s health care,” she said. 

Dr Nick Yim, also from the AMAQ, said allowing women to get a full pack without seeing a doctor first raised other issues. 

“Under the new proposal, women are less likely to get follow up screenings for cervical, breast and other forms of cancer,” he said. 

The Premier has urged the federal government to take this plan nationally. 

Ms Palaszczuk said there were benefits for those who live outside metropolitan areas.

“We’re asking the Federal Government to down-schedule the pill so that in the future, pharmacists can supply the pill more regularly, where it is safe to do so,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“These changes are about improving reproductive healthcare for women in Queensland and in particular, regional Queensland where sometimes it’s easier to access a pharmacy than a doctor.”

The proposal also applies to medications for Urinary Tract Infection and is aimed to be introduced by the end of the year. 

