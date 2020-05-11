Qld records two new COVID-19 cases

Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, as restrictions across the state eased in time for Mother’s Day.

Of the 1045 people diagnosed with COVID-19, just 20 cases remain active.

The low rise in positive tests come on the back of a week where Queensland recorded three days of zero cases, and a total of just 13 new diagnoses.

Up to five people from the same home are now allowed to visit another household.

While from next Saturday, personal training sessions, retail shopping, weddings with up to 10 people, and funerals of up to 20 inside or 30 outside will be allowed.

Restaurants, libraries, pools and beauty salons can also reopen, with open house inspections and auctions allowed to proceed.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed in the first phase of a staged easing of the state’s lockdown, but up to 10 people at a time can dine in at restaurants, pubs, licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels.

Recreational travel for day trips up to 150km from home will be allowed.

In the outback, where there have been no COVID-19 cases, locals can travel up to 500km from home.

Up to 20 locals will be allowed to dine in at outback pubs and cafes.