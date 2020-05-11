Qld records two new COVID-19 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sunday will be a great day for Queensland mums, state health minister Steven Miles says. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld records two new COVID-19 cases

By Robyn Wuth

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 14:03:27

Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, as restrictions across the state eased in time for Mother’s Day.

Of the 1045 people diagnosed with COVID-19, just 20 cases remain active.

The low rise in positive tests come on the back of a week where Queensland recorded three days of zero cases, and a total of just 13 new diagnoses.

Up to five people from the same home are now allowed to visit another household.

While from next Saturday, personal training sessions, retail shopping, weddings with up to 10 people, and funerals of up to 20 inside or 30 outside will be allowed.

Restaurants, libraries, pools and beauty salons can also reopen, with open house inspections and auctions allowed to proceed.

Bars and gaming facilities will remain closed in the first phase of a staged easing of the state’s lockdown, but up to 10 people at a time can dine in at restaurants, pubs, licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels.

Recreational travel for day trips up to 150km from home will be allowed.

In the outback, where there have been no COVID-19 cases, locals can travel up to 500km from home.

Up to 20 locals will be allowed to dine in at outback pubs and cafes.

Latest sport

tennis

Pandemic has Barty savouring time as No.1

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty continues to prove one of Australia's most gifted sporting all-rounders, slashing her golf handicap from 10 to five during COVID-19.

rugby league

Storm get green light for Melbourne return

Melbourne can return to their AAMI Park training base from Albury after the Victoria government gave professional teams permission to resume contact training.

rugby league

Titans deal with NRL anti-vaxxers drama

Gold Coast are preparing for the restart of the NRL without Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly as state governments vary in their anti-vaccination stances.

Australian rules football

AFL training group sizes set to increase

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has eased coronavirus restrictions to a level that will allow the AFL to raise its training limits from Wednesday.

rugby league

V'landys dismisses rule-change rhetoric

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys dismisses as "alarmist rhetoric" complaints that proposed NRL rule changes will impact the integrity of the competition.

news

crime, law and justice

Ex-AFL coach Laidley wants rehab release

Former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley wants to be released from custody into a residential rehab facility, after he was accused of stalking a woman.

sport

tennis

Pandemic has Barty savouring time as No.1

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty continues to prove one of Australia's most gifted sporting all-rounders, slashing her golf handicap from 10 to five during COVID-19.

world

virus diseases

Leaders project optimism on Mother's Day

Many world leaders are caught between optimism that lockdowns can be eased and concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections could spread.