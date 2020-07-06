AMA alarmed by revellers at Qld club

The Queensland premier has hinted at a sense of vindication after NSW decided to shut its border with Victoria to avoid importing another wave of coronavirus cases.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has copped months of criticism – including from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian – for not rushing to reopen Queensland’s borders.

But it was Ms Berejiklian’s turn to follow the Queensland premier’s playbook on Monday, when she said she had no choice but to shut down one of her borders to protect her own state.

In a carefully-worded statement, Ms Palaszczuk pointed to the tough call Queensland had made, and acknowledged NSW’s decision to do the same.

“We have had to make tough decisions for the health and wellbeing of Queenslanders which included closing our borders,” she said.

“We will continue to listen to the advice of our Chief Health Officer.

“I welcome today’s decision to close the border between NSW and Victoria.”

The border closure comes as Queensland relaxes its restrictions.

From Friday, pubs and clubs were allowed to reopen under the condition dance floors remained closed and the number of patrons were limited.

But footage filmed within hours of the re-opening appears to show revellers dancing in a heaving crowd at a Brisbane club.

A representative from Fortitude Valley club Prohibition says a full statement will be made on Tuesday but was adamant the club’s dance floor was not in use.

He said revellers were in another part of the club when they were filmed dancing shoulder to shoulder, and suggested it was a spontaneous outburst of activity.

Queensland Police are investigating whether the licensee breached COVID-19 restrictions.

AMA President Dr Tony Bartone is alarmed by the footage and says the Queensland government should reassess its decision to relax restrictions.

“Clearly social distancing was the last thing on the minds of those people who frequented those venues on the weekend,” he told ABC radio.

“It’s too soon, too much of a return back to normality.”

The footage also angered some in the hospitality industry, who say all operators could bear the consequences if a handful of venues do the wrong thing.

Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct president Jason Hirt says licensees know dance floors are off-limits to patrons.

“There were messages among the owners …all appalled and outraged, regarding it,” he told AAP.

“Everyone is aware the dance floor is off-limits and we’re hoping it doesn’t affect anyone else.”

No new cases were recorded in Queensland overnight, with just one active case remaining in the state.

Victoria added 127 new cases to its tally overnight and also announced the death of a man in his 90s in hospital. Victoria’s death toll now stands at 21, and at 105 nationally.