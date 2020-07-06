AMA alarmed by revellers at Qld club

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An alleged COVID-19 breach at a Brisbane nightclub is concerning the hospitatlity industry. Image by David Clark/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

AMA alarmed by revellers at Qld club

By Darren Cartwright and Tiffanie Turnbull

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 15:20:25

The Queensland premier has hinted at a sense of vindication after NSW decided to shut its border with Victoria to avoid importing another wave of coronavirus cases.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has copped months of criticism – including from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian – for not rushing to reopen Queensland’s borders.

But it was Ms Berejiklian’s turn to follow the Queensland premier’s playbook on Monday, when she said she had no choice but to shut down one of her borders to protect her own state.

In a carefully-worded statement, Ms Palaszczuk pointed to the tough call Queensland had made, and acknowledged NSW’s decision to do the same.

“We have had to make tough decisions for the health and wellbeing of Queenslanders which included closing our borders,” she said.

“We will continue to listen to the advice of our Chief Health Officer. 

“I welcome today’s decision to close the border between NSW and Victoria.”

The border closure comes as Queensland relaxes its restrictions.

From Friday, pubs and clubs were allowed to reopen under the condition dance floors remained closed and the number of patrons were limited.

But footage filmed within hours of the re-opening appears to show revellers dancing in a heaving crowd at a Brisbane club. 

A representative from Fortitude Valley club Prohibition says a full statement will be made on Tuesday but was adamant the club’s dance floor was not in use.

He said revellers were in another part of the club when they were filmed dancing shoulder to shoulder, and suggested it was a spontaneous outburst of activity.

Queensland Police are investigating whether the licensee breached COVID-19 restrictions.

AMA President Dr Tony Bartone is alarmed by the footage and says the Queensland government should reassess its decision to relax restrictions.

“Clearly social distancing was the last thing on the minds of those people who frequented those venues on the weekend,” he told ABC radio.

“It’s too soon, too much of a return back to normality.”

The footage also angered some in the hospitality industry, who say all operators could bear the consequences if a handful of venues do the wrong thing.

Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct president Jason Hirt says licensees know dance floors are off-limits to patrons.

“There were messages among the owners …all appalled and outraged, regarding it,” he told AAP.

“Everyone is aware the dance floor is off-limits and we’re hoping it doesn’t affect anyone else.”

No new cases were recorded in Queensland overnight, with just one active case remaining in the state.

Victoria added 127 new cases to its tally overnight and also announced the death of a man in his 90s in hospital. Victoria’s death toll now stands at 21, and at 105 nationally.

Latest news

health

NSW denies hypocrisy on Vic border closure

The widespread COVID-19 community transmission in outer-suburban Melbourne has prompted the NSW premier to go back on her word and shut the border to Victoria.

epidemic and plague

AMA alarmed by revellers at Qld club

Doctors say Queensland should reassess the decision to ease coronavirus restrictions after patrons were filmed dancing in a packed area of a Brisbane nightclub.

virus diseases

Record virus cases as Vic border closed

Victoria will close its border with New South Wales after it recorded its highest increase in new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

inquiry

Fire evacuation was 'chaotic, dangerous'

A former emergency services chief has called for more direct support for communities and their volunteers during the recovery from natural disasters.

epidemic and plague

Minister backflips on border closure worry

The federal government has thrown its support behind closing the border between NSW and Victoria to deal with Melbourne's coronavirus outbreak.

news

health

NSW denies hypocrisy on Vic border closure

The widespread COVID-19 community transmission in outer-suburban Melbourne has prompted the NSW premier to go back on her word and shut the border to Victoria.

sport

Australian rules football

Houli out of Tigers' Queensland AFL hub

Bachar Houli has confirmed he will miss Richmond's next five AFL matches for family reasons as the reigning premiers head north to their Queensland hub.

world

virus diseases

US cases dip as WHO notes global surge

The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic as the US numbers slowed.