AMA alarmed by revellers at Qld club

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An alleged COVID-19 breach at a Brisbane nightclub is concerning the hospitatlity industry. Image by David Clark/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

AMA alarmed by revellers at Qld club

By Darren Cartwright and Tiffanie Turnbull

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 13:14:20

A Brisbane nightclub has promised an explanation after revellers were filmed dancing in a heaving crowd but denies it broke the law by opening up its dance floor.

The Australian Medical Association is alarmed by the footage, allegedly taken at Prohibition on Friday just hours after pubs and clubs reopened on the proviso dancing would not be allowed.

A club representative says a full statement will be made on Tuesday but was adamant the club’s dance floor was not in use.

He said revellers were in another part of the club when they were filmed dancing shoulder to shoulder, and suggested it was a spontaneous outburst of activity.

“We are going to release a statement tomorrow, but I’d just like to say there was no dance floor.”

The footage has angered some in the hospitality industry, who say all operators could bear the consequences if a handful of venues do the wrong thing.

Queensland Police are investigating whether the licensee breached COVID-19 restrictions.

AMA President Dr Tony Bartone said the Queensland government should be re-assessing its decision to relax coronavirus restrictions.

“Clearly social distancing was the last thing on the minds of those people who frequented those venues on the weekend,” he told ABC radio.

“It’s too soon, too much of a return back to normality.”

A nationwide pause on the easing of coronavirus restrictions was the only response amid Victoria’s worsening outbreak.

Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct president Jason Hirt says licensees know dance floors are off-limits to patrons.

“There were messages among the owners yesterday (Saturday), all appalled and outraged, regarding it,” he told AAP.

“Everyone is aware the dance floor is off-limits and we’re hoping it doesn’t affect anyone else.”

Meanwhile, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has praised the NSW government decision to shut its border with Victoria as coronavirus cases in the southern state climb.

Victoria added 127 new cases to its tally overnight and also announced the death of a man in his 90s in hospital. Victoria’s death toll now stands at 21, and at 105 nationally.

“We have had to make tough decisions for the health and wellbeing of Queenslanders, which included closing our borders,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I welcome today’s decision to close the border between NSW and Victoria.”

No new cases were recorded in Queensland overnight, with just one active case remaining in the state.

