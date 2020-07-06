AMA alarmed by revellers at Qld club

A Brisbane nightclub has promised an explanation after revellers were filmed dancing in a heaving crowd but denies it broke the law by opening up its dance floor.

The Australian Medical Association is alarmed by the footage, allegedly taken at Prohibition on Friday just hours after pubs and clubs reopened on the proviso dancing would not be allowed.

A club representative says a full statement will be made on Tuesday but was adamant the club’s dance floor was not in use.

He said revellers were in another part of the club when they were filmed dancing shoulder to shoulder, and suggested it was a spontaneous outburst of activity.

“We are going to release a statement tomorrow, but I’d just like to say there was no dance floor.”

The footage has angered some in the hospitality industry, who say all operators could bear the consequences if a handful of venues do the wrong thing.

Queensland Police are investigating whether the licensee breached COVID-19 restrictions.

AMA President Dr Tony Bartone said the Queensland government should be re-assessing its decision to relax coronavirus restrictions.

“Clearly social distancing was the last thing on the minds of those people who frequented those venues on the weekend,” he told ABC radio.

“It’s too soon, too much of a return back to normality.”

A nationwide pause on the easing of coronavirus restrictions was the only response amid Victoria’s worsening outbreak.

Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct president Jason Hirt says licensees know dance floors are off-limits to patrons.

“There were messages among the owners yesterday (Saturday), all appalled and outraged, regarding it,” he told AAP.

“Everyone is aware the dance floor is off-limits and we’re hoping it doesn’t affect anyone else.”

Meanwhile, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has praised the NSW government decision to shut its border with Victoria as coronavirus cases in the southern state climb.

Victoria added 127 new cases to its tally overnight and also announced the death of a man in his 90s in hospital. Victoria’s death toll now stands at 21, and at 105 nationally.

“We have had to make tough decisions for the health and wellbeing of Queenslanders, which included closing our borders,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I welcome today’s decision to close the border between NSW and Victoria.”

No new cases were recorded in Queensland overnight, with just one active case remaining in the state.