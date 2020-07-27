Discover Australian Associated Press

Frustrated publicans have been told that adhering to COVID-19 rules is enabling them to stay open. Image by Melanie Foster/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Queensland retains tight grip on COVID-19

By Darren Cartwright

July 27, 2020

2020-07-27 11:54:54

Queensland has maintained its tight hold over coronavirus with no new positive tests overnight on Saturday and just five active cases across the state.

The state has closed its borders to Victorians and is refusing entry to people from numerous designated COVID-19 hotspots throughout Sydney, including Fairfield which was added on Thursday.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said “complacency is the enemy” and the way to stay on top of the pandemic is remaining vigilant and that reintroducing border restrictions is a day-today proposition.

“The virus is so unpredictable. It’s only reason for existence is to find another host to infect another person. We just need to monitor it so carefully to ensure when we need to take action we will,” he told reporters in Sunday

Despite a relatively small number of cases throughout Queensland, the state’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young reinstated a health restriction late on Friday that riled publicans.

Drinking while standing in a Queensland bar has been outlawed with everyone within a venue needing to be seated while eating and drinking.

Health Minister Steven Miles says the rule will help venues stay open during the pandemic.

“We do not want to get to the point where we have to close down businesses again,” he told reporters.

“While I understand these new restrictions make doing business and having a drink a little bit harder, it is not too much to sacrifice to keep the doors open and keep all those workers employed.”

Queensland Hotels Association chief executive Bernie Hogan said the ban would add “an additional level of complexity”.

“This is a frustration that will have the public more confused and less engaged in keeping themselves safe or adhering to restrictions.”

The reinstated ruling means people must be seated when eating and drinking but can still order from the bar. The number of people allowed in venues will remain the same.

