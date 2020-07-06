Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland is sending nurses to help Victoria out with its spike in coronavirus cases. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld nurses to help Victoria’s COVID crisis

By Darren Cartwright

July 6, 2020

2020-07-06 14:29:50

A Queensland nightclub operator could cop a hefty fine after video emerged of a packed dance floor in breach of coronavirus restrictions as the state sends nurses to help Victoria deal with a second wave of COVID-19.

Footage of clubbers dancing shoulder-to-shoulder is alleged to have been taken on Friday night at Prohibition in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley on the day pubs and clubs were allowed to reopen but dance floors remain closed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she is aware of the footage and police are investigating if the club has breached its own COVID safe rules.

“I thank those nightclubs that did do the right thing and, from all reports, the majority of them did,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Sunday.

“It is unfortunate that some did breach those rules so that’s a matter for police.

“If they have breached those COVID safe plans there could be fines imposed.”

Just last week a bar in Roma was fined $6672, after plain-clothes police pointed out several breaches, including failure to collect contact details.

There are concerns that the flagrant breaking of the rules could affect the entire industry.

Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct president Jason Hirt said all licensees in the Valley knew dance floors were off-limits to patrons.

Valley licensees and stakeholders were meeting with police and government officials on Wednesday. 

“There were messages among the owners yesterday, all appalled and outraged, regarding it,” Mr Hirt told AAP.

Queensland Hotels Association CEO Bernie Hogan said none of his members were located in the Valley and he was hoping there would be no repercussions for licensees.

“Hotels and clubs are desperate in to keep operating so the actions of one or two should not impact the rest of the hospitality industry,” he told AAP.

“It’s clear that dance floors are not to function at the present time.”

The video emerged as the first Queensland nurses headed to Victoria where a coronavirus resurgence forced the lockdown of nine housing commission blocks in Melbourne.

Ms Palaszczuk says 27 nurses will head south on Sunday, with more to follow, as Victoria desperately tries to limit the spread of coronavirus after recording several hundred positive tests in the past few weeks.

“We know that down in Victoria people are doing it tough and we want to help as much as we can and today, the first of our nurses are heading down south to help out,” she said.

“There will be 27 nurses that will be leaving Brisbane today … and there will be more in the future.”

Queensland again recorded no new cases with just one active case throughout the state.

