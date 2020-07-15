Qld officials eye virus spike over border

Queensland is keeping a close eye on its southern neighbours where new cases of COVID-19 are springing up once again.

Outbreaks in Victoria and a cluster around The Crossroads Hotels in southwestern Sydney have authorities wary of a similar surge in Queensland now that borders have been reopened.

The state government will move to increase the penalty for anyone caught breaking the rules, with Deputy Premier Steven Miles saying fines between $1300 and $4003 are not enough of a deterrent.

“I hope that will demonstrate to the public just how serious we are about enforcing these measures,” he said on Tuesday.

Legislation will be amended this week to introduce a sanction of up to six months in prison for people who flout the public health directions.