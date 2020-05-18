Discover Australian Associated Press

A man who's accused of murdering his parents in Brisbane has been arrested by NSW police in Sydney. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

homicide

Qld parents slain, son arrested in NSW

By Tracey Ferrier

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 10:05:49

A Queensland man will appear in a Sydney court accused of murdering his parents before going on a 900 kilometre road trip to Sydney.

Tributes are flowing for Frank and Loris Puglia, both 59, after their bodies were found at their bush home at Joyner, north of Brisbane, on Sunday afternoon.

NSW highway patrol officers acting on intelligence stopped and arrested their 31-year-old son on the M1 at Berowra in northern Sydney about four hours after the tragic discovery.

It’s not clear how he managed to enter NSW, with the border closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

He has since been charged with murdering his parents, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The car has been seized and will undergo forensic tests. Queensland police could not confirm media reports a sledgehammer may have been involved in the crime.

Tributes have begun to appear on social media for Loris Puglia, who worked as a telemarketer for Guide Dogs Queensland.

“This is just a tragedy. Loris would have done anything for anyone,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“Loris was such a light and helped so many,” wrote another.

“So sad that your lives have been cut short and your vibrancy has been taken away from all those who love you. On angels wings and now protected RIP Frank and Loris Puglia,” another tribute read.

Their son will face the Parramatta Local Court via video link on Monday.

He has been charged under a Queensland arrest warrant. 

Queensland detectives are expected to travel to NSW to apply for his extradition.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

