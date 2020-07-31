Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland Parliament has been cleaned and staff sent into isolation after a COVID-19 scare. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld Parliament thrown into COVID-19 scare

By Sonia Kohlbacher

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 14:09:28

A coronavirus scare in Queensland has spread to the halls of state parliament, where a school tour has led to a deep clean and staffers being sent into isolation. 

One of two Brisbane women who tested positive to COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Melbourne works at the YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care. 

About 90 students from Chatswood Hills State School, where the care facility is run, toured Queensland Parliament on Wednesday. 

There is a chance, however remote, that students from that school have come into contact with the women, Speaker Curtis Pitt says. 

Cleaners have since swept the building and parliamentary staff who had direct contact with the tour have been told to take leave, not attend the precinct and get tested for COVID-19.

“We have not received any information from Queensland Health that any student on the tour has tested positive,” the Speaker said. 

“It is only a very remote possibility that any transmission could have taken place.”

Queensland is bracing itself for a possible outbreak of community transmission.

