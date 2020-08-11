Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
People in border communities will not be able to cross into QLD, if NSW virus cases rise. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Queensland-NSW border bubble on notice

By Aaron Bunch

August 11, 2020

2020-08-11 13:14:57

Communities on Queensland’s southern border have been put on notice that exemptions allowing them to cross over will end if coronavirus spreads north from NSW.

The warning comes two days after the Sunshine State closed its border with NSW and authorities on Monday relaxed restrictions blocking visitors from aged care homes.

“The border is difficult,” Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young told reporters.

Dr Young said it was likely COVID-19 would spread through NSW north to the border communities and could cross over into Queensland.

“So it is really important that all those people along our border, whether they are in Queensland or NSW, think what is the next step if we have to close the border to everyone,” she said.

Despite the potential threat, the state’s aged care homes have been permitted to reopen to visitors following two weeks of high alert for an outbreak linked to two teens who dodged quarantine.

Health officials are now confident the women did not spread COVID-19 after returning from Melbourne in July and moving around the community for a week.

“Today was the very important day,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said, referring to the end of the two-week period since police placed the women in isolation.

“Aged care restrictions will be lifted, which I know means a lot to the families, especially over the last week or so when they have not been able to see their loved ones.”

One new case of the virus was diagnosed overnight, a man in mandatory hotel quarantine who recently returned from overseas.

It brings the state’s total to 1,089 COVID-19 cases, with 11 of those active.

“That is really good news, no community transmission in Queensland,” Dr Young said.

“We can safely reopen our aged care facilities to visitors.”

However, Bolton Clarke aged care facility in Brisbane’s southwest will need to remain closed for another day and a half.

“Until we have confirmation that potential outbreak is over,” Dr Young said.

Meanwhile, Queenslanders have been urged to remain cautious and continue following COVID-19 health restrictions.

“There are some reports in NSW of untraceable community transmission. That is of deep concern to us and we’ll be monitoring it very closely,” she said.

She also cautioned the organisers of a protest on the Story Bridge that was postponed for a week after Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath blocked it in court.

“There is a big community risk if people gather in large numbers,” she said.

“In a pandemic …it is very hard for this to go ahead.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

rugby league

Breaches put NRL comp at risk: V'landys

NRL players and officials putting the season at risk by breaching the game's biosecurity protocols have been put on notice.

rugby league

Panthers coach defends NRL ref comments

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is facing a $20,000 fine after being served with a breach notice by the NRL for comments against referees.

golf

Morikawa wins first major in thrilling PGA

Young American Collin Morikawa has announced himself on golf's world stage with a spectacular US PGA Championship victory in San Francisco.

rugby league

Sea Eagles to lose Fonua-Blake for month

Injury-hit Manly have suffered another NRL setback with forward Addin Fonua-Blake set for a month on the sidelines with a knee injury.

news

politics

Network 10 to axe three local bulletins

Local bulletins in Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth are being axed by Network 10, with the changes likely to be accompanied by widespread job cuts.

sport

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

world

crime, law and justice

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing

The US Secret Service escorted President Donald Trump from a news briefing after a shooting near the White House left a suspect and officer in hospital.