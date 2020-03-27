Discover Australian Associated Press

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says large gatherings must stop during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld balcony party defies COVID-19 message

By Tracey Ferrier and Nicholas McElroy

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 17:44:26

Revellers have been caught partying on a Brisbane balcony and others spotted hanging in groups outside a restaurant as officials demand people stay at home to combat coronavirus. 

Queenslanders have been told they’ll be slapped with tighter lockdowns if people continue to flout social distancing rules.

Photos of at least 13 people partying at a Highgate Hill home in Brisbane on Thursday night were posted online on Friday and at least 18 people were seen grouped outside a Gold Coast eatery.

Police have also knocked on the door of an apartment in Newstead after two recently arrived from Colombia and refused to isolate themselves.

“Unfortunately, these occupants have not adhered to the quarantine rule which has resulted in a police check this morning,” the building’s management wrote in an email to tenants.

“The occupants have been moving around the building and area for the last 10 days.”

Incidents like that have prompted a demand from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Brendan Murphy, that such behaviour must stop. 

“We can’t have anyone breaking the rules, being stupid, being cavalier,” Dr Murphy said on Friday. 

Defence personnel are now being sent into the community to help enforce existing self-isolation rules on people who have already returned from overseas to ensure they are staying at home for 14 days.

There have now been 555 diagnoses of the virus in Queensland. A majority of those people were infected overseas and then passed it to others who were later confirmed. 

Queensland’s treasurer wants a wage subsidy for laid-off workers.

Queues that start at the doors of Centrelink and snake around the block would be avoided or at least shorter if the federal government covered lost wages, Jackie Trad says.

The state government is joining unions and other groups calling for the Australian government to pay the wages of workers as claim for unemployment benefits skyrocket. 

It was less about money and more about ensuring the mental health of displaced workers did not decline, Ms Trad said on Friday.

But Mr Morrison has dismissed the idea, saying existing welfare structures are more effective. 

Long-haul train and bus services will be temporarily cut or cancelled entirely from Monday.

Passenger services on the North Coast rail line between Brisbane and Cairns will be halved while buses will run in communities that lose their rail services.

NSW trains are being stopped at the border.

Services that will be suspended entirely include the Spirit of the Outback from Brisbane to Longreach, the Westlander from Brisbane to Charleville, and the Inlander from Townsville to Mount Isa.

The Savannahlander, Gulflander and Kuranda Scenic Railway services will cease operation.

Rural residents can still access key corridors for essential travel. 

Health authorities are trying to trace people who came into contact with a man who visited the Land & Sea Brewery, Sum Yung Guys restaurant and the Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club between March 13 and 15 before testing positive. 

Brisbane’s Wolston Correctional Centre has also been locked down after a prison officer was infected. 

Council elections and two state by-elections are still going ahead on Saturday. 

Voters are being told to where a mask if they have one, take their own pencil and keep a 1.5m distance from other people. 

