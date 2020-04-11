Queensland coronavirus cases trend lower

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland police will strictly enforce the coronavirus travel ban over the long Easter weekend. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Queensland coronavirus cases trend lower

By AAP

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 11:39:16

Queensland restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus are starting to pay off with just 13 new cases diagnosed overnight.

That brings the seven-day total to 93 new cases, down from a high of 380 two weeks ago.

“The trend continues to be much lower than that rate that we saw through late March,” Health Minister Steven Miles said on Friday.

“It means that all of our efforts, all of the sacrifices we are all making are working and they’re helping keep our communities safe.”

There are now 965 people suffering from COVID-19 in Queensland, with a current growth rate of 1.5 per cent per week.

Mr Miles said he was pleased many Queenslanders had heeded requests to stay home over Easter to prevent the further spread of the virus.

He reminded people considering travelling interstate over the break that they will have to quarantine for 14-days on return to Queensland.

“If you are thinking of travelling, I would urge you to check the areas but more importantly, I would urge you not to travel in the first place. This is not the weekend for going away,” he said.

There are 897 people in enforced quarantine across the state.

Police have issued 289 fines for breaches of the public health emergency orders since the coronavirus crisis started.

“They are very substantial fines, starting at just over $1300 on-the-spot fines,” he said.

“There are nearly 300 people regretting, I suspect, their decision to breach those orders.”

Earlier, Queensland police said they will clamp down on people who ignore directions not to travel over the Easter long weekend.

The new 14-day isolation period for Queenslanders, which come into force at midnight on Friday, means those returning to the state will require a pass and exemptions to strict coronavirus regulations to get home.

Police will make themselves more visible and monitor traffic throughout the state to clamp down on people who ignore directions not to travel over the long weekend.

Beaches on the Gold Coast, islands off the Queensland coast, camping grounds and national parks throughout the state are closed to visitors.

Police will also clamp down on boaties, who are allowed on the water only for essential travel or to catch fish for food.

No more than two people, or only immediate family members, are allowed on a boat.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

rugby league

Warriors want NRL answers before buy-in

The Warriors have a host of questions around their involvement in a revamped NRL, including the possibility of bringing families with them to Australia.

rugby league

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

NRL players union boss Clint Newton wants to reopen talks with the league about how much the players will get paid this season.

rugby league

NRL insist they're working with government

The NRL hasn't discussed its plan to resume its competition next month with NSW health minister Brad Hazzard.

rugby league

NRL open to extended TV deal: V'landys

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys says the NRL are open to looking at a reworked and extended television rights deal when it meets with broadcasters next week.

news

health

Vic records 14th virus death, 24 new cases

A man in his 80s has died and another 24 Victorians have tested positive for COVID-19, the state's Health Minister Jenny Mikakos says.

sport

rugby league

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players' temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

Australians, Kiwis leave ship in Uruguay

More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders have departed a cruise ship anchored for weeks off Uruguay ahead of a repatriation flight to Australia.