Queensland students are expected to all be back at school by May 25. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

health

Qld schools to open amid COVID breaches

By AAP

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 10:43:58

Queensland children will start to return to school next week.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on Monday that students in Kindergarten, prep and year 1, as well as students in years 11 and 12 will be back in the classroom full-time from May 11.

Schools are expected to be fully operational by May 25.

The announcement came as Queensland recorded just three more cases of COVID-19.

All were people who had recently returned from overseas, taking the state’s total to 1038 confirmed cases.

The schools announcement is yet another step in the push to ease restrictions imposed around the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend people were free to travel up to 50km from their home to shop, visit a park or go to the drive-in.

However, they could only move about with members of their household and social distancing measures had to be maintained.

However, Queensland Police ended up issuing 146 fines for breaches and found evidence of “reckless and terrible behaviour”.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll said officers were dumbfounded after being called to the same noisy Gold Coast party house twice in two days.

Officers handed out 25 fines to people in their 20s at the Carrara Airbnb home for breaching COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

Five people were at both parties.

“We were incredibly disappointed the first time because we’ve given the message out tens of thousands of times that you can’t have parties, that you can’t congregate in large groups,” Commissioner Katarina Carroll told reporters on Monday.

“To go back a second time I think we were all in disbelief. Completely unacceptable.”

The partygoers received a total of $33,350 in fines.

Commissioner Carroll said she was also disappointed to see hundreds of people had crowded Burleigh Heads beach on Sunday evening.

She said police would be patrolling the area and erecting barricades to enforce social distancing on Monday.

