Queensland police officer David Masters will be farewelled after being killed on duty last month. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

funeral

Qld police farewell officer killed on duty

By AAP

July 8, 2021

2021-07-08 18:40:09

A Queensland police officer killed in the line of duty will be farewelled with an honour guard and a helicopter escort after a private funeral on Friday.

Senior Constable David Masters was responding to a suspected stolen vehicle when he was struck on the Bruce Highway at Burpengary, north of Brisbane, about 3am on June 26.

The vehicle – a hire car from Ipswich that was not returned – was found burnt out at Moodlu, about 17km from where Sen Const Masters was killed.

Coronavirus restrictions will limit the number of mourners at the private service to 100.

But there will be a public tribute afterwards with an honour guard, including a special role for the officer’s beloved mounted unit.

A police helicopter will also fly at low altitude and escort the motorcade as it travels from the service to the guard of honour site at a sports ground next to the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex at Burpengary.

Police service members have been asked to pause for a minute’s silence at 12.15pm, and flags will fly at half-mast at Queensland government buildings, including police stations.

The service will also be broadcast by Channel Nine shared online.

Among the attendees will be Commissioner Katarina Carroll, Police Minister Mark Ryan and Treasurer Cameron Dick. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will be absent due to national cabinet.

The alleged driver of the stolen car, 33-year-old Skye Anne Wallis, and her alleged passenger, 24-year-old Kari O’Brien, have both been charged with murder and are in custody awaiting their next court dates. 

