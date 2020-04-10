Eviction prevention, tax rebates for Qld

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queenslanders have been urged not to travel or flout COVID-19 restrictions over the Easter break. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Eviction prevention, tax rebates for Qld

By Cheryl Goodenough and Robyn Wuth

April 10, 2020

2020-04-10 15:59:57

The Queensland government is offering land tax rebates and introducing measures to stop landlords evicting tenants unable to pay rent during the COVID-19 crisis.

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni has announced retrospective measures to put the federal government’s freeze on evictions in place. 

The measures, backdated to March 29, mean property owners cannot evict a tenant if their lease expires during the coronavirus public health crisis.

“This means that a property owner must offer an extension to the lease for at least a further six months,” Mr de Brenni said.

Tenants who cannot pay rent and want to end their lease early will be able to do so, he added. 

The eviction freeze will apply to residential, commercial and retail tenants.

Treasurer Jackie Trad says the government will offer a three-month rebate on land tax for 2019-20 to commercial and residential property owners.

This will be followed by a three-month deferral of land tax in 2020-21 for property owners who agree to provide rent relief to tenants affected by the coronavirus downturn.

Property Council Queensland executive director Chris Mountford said the relief would enable commercial, retail and industrial landowners to support tenants who have been adversely affected.

“The Queensland government is rightly encouraging outcomes that ensure the economic impact is shared fairly among tenants, landlords, financiers, and the government,” Mr Mountford said. 

“Landlords, tenants and their financiers are going to need to work together to find solutions that suit their circumstances. We know many of these proactive discussions are already happening.”

Also in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mater Hospital in Gladstone, in Central Queensland, will be bought by the government.

A dedicated COVID-19 ward of 34 beds and an intensive care unit of 12 beds will be established. 

Ten new cases of coronavirus overnight brought the state’s tally to 953 as authorities continue to clamp down on travel across the state. 

Queenslanders have also been warned if they do travel to a COVID-19 hotspot anywhere in the country over Easter, they will be required to go into 14 days of isolation from midnight on Friday.

“You should not be leaving your own home at this point of time,” Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Thursday. 

“We cannot relax. We need to remain vigilant. If we relax the restrictions, we could see a rapid increase in the number of COVID cases as we have seen in other countries.”

This means even Queenslanders returning to the state will now require a pass and exemptions to strict coronavirus regulations to get home. 

Police said they are making themselves more visible and are monitoring traffic flow throughout the state to clamp down on people who ignore directions not to travel over Easter.

Beaches on the Gold Coast, islands off the Queensland coast, camping grounds and national parks throughout the state have been closed to visitors. 

Redland City Mayor Karen Williams, meanwhile, wants the state government to stop people changing their driver’s licence address to North Stradbroke Island after 300 applications were made in just over a week.

The loophole could allow people who are non-residents to travel there.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the threat of the global pandemic is far from over. 

“Do the right thing and stay in Queensland,” she said. 

“Stay in your state, stay in your region, stay in your suburb.” 

