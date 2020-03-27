Second virus scare for Qld Sunshine Coast

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland schools will be pupil-free from Monday, with students of essential workers allowed. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Second virus scare for Qld Sunshine Coast

By Robyn Wuth

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 17:19:36

The border has shut, schools are closed and dozens more people have been exposed to coronavirus after a man who tested positive visited three bars and restaurants on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Two Queenslanders have now died from coronavirus following the death of a 68-year-old man on the state’s Darling Downs while the national toll stands at 12.

The virus continues to spread with another 50 new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Thursday taking the state’s total to 493, but no one is currently in intensive care.

The state borders closed at midnight, throwing traffic into chaos as thousands of people were funnelled through police checkpoints.

Not since 1919 has the border between Queensland and NSW effectively been closed.

“It was a nightmare, absolute chaos at the start” Gold Coast traffic branch boss Bradyn Murphy told AAP.

Queensland schools will be pupil-free from Monday but vulnerable children and the kids of essential workers will still be able to attend.

Community kindergartens would also go pupil-free from Monday. But long daycare centres would remain open to ensure vital workers can continue working.

In announcing the student-free move, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the change was about striking the right balance, including the needs of essential workers and community concerns about the schools-open policy.

Vital staff, from healthcare workers to supermarket shelf-fillers, can continue to send their kids to class from Monday.

Vulnerable children can also still attend and arrangements will be made to protect high-risk education workers.

Teachers will use the student-free days to prepare for mass online and remote learning.

The premier also warned Queensland communities could face tighter lockdowns if people continue to flout social distancing guidelines.

“When I was coming into work this morning I saw five people sitting on a park bench on a picnic table in very close proximity to each other,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“That can’t happen. Social distancing means social distancing.

“It doesn’t mean sitting on a park bench next to each other chatting, we can’t do that any more folks.

“We’ve got to do the right thing by everyone.”

Health authorities are urging anyone who visited the Land & Sea Brewery: The Noosa Beer Company at Noosaville, Sum Yung Guys Restaurant at Sunshine Beach and the Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club from March 13 to March 15 to monitor their health. 

The man did not know he had contracted the virus when he visited the venues, potentially exposing dozens of other patrons.

It is the second scare for the Sunshine Coast after a birthday party held at Sails Restaurant last week led to a cluster of infections. 

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young also pleaded for Queenslanders to stay home.

“My first very, very strong piece of advice for every Queenslander is if you are sick, stay home,” Dr Young said.

Despite the state’s rising tally Saturday’s local government elections will proceed as planned.

Earlier on Thursday, the Australian Medical Association of Queensland repeated its concerns about the elections potentially spreading coronavirus.

It has urged voters to wear face masks to polling booths, if they have them.

Latest sport

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

rugby league

Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor

Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL close to virus pay deal with players

The AFL and the AFL Players Association remain hopeful they can strike a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

soccer

FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff

Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

news

health

Qld balcony party defies COVID-19 message

Party-goers have been snapped at a Brisbane home and individuals crowded outside a Gold Coast eatery as officials demand people stay at home.

sport

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

world

politics

Trump says counties may be rated for risk

In another signal Donald Trump wants to unpick social distancing measures aimed at fighting coronavirus, he says US counties may be rated for risk level.