Central Qld aged care residents evacuated

Residents of a central Queensland aged caree facility have been evacuated in a bid to stop a possible outbreak of coronavirus.

The North Rockhampton Nursing Centre remains in lockdown after a nurse tested positive on Thursday.

Thirty-five of the facility’s less frail residents were moved to nearby hospitals on Saturday, to generate more space for occupants to isolate.

Queensland’s chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said it was a temporary measure designed to keep people safe.

“The system has prepared for this, our staff are prepared for this and central Queensland has planned for this,” she said.

The decision came despite the fact rapid testing of 193 residents and staff had returned negative results.

All 114 residents have been cleared of having the virus.

An investigation has been launched into the facility after it was revealed the nurse returned to work while she was waiting for her COVID-19 test results.

Health officials are now tracing the woman’s movements to track down and test people she came into contact with after becoming infected.

Health Minister Steven Miles said it was unacceptable the nurse had gone to work while having symptoms of the COVID-19 disease.

“To have this happen in a Queensland Health facility is very disappointing,” he said.

“I have asked the director-general to covey to all 100,000 staff that they need to go above and beyond what the chief health officer has advised.”

The infected nurse remains in isolation.