Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Annastacia Palaszczuk has asked police to investigate the papers of a man who arrived with COVID-19. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qld probe into virus arrival’s DFAT letter

By Aaron Bunch

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 15:44:06

Queensland police are investigating a federal government document used by a man to bypass hotel quarantine after he returned from coronavirus-ravaged Afghanistan.

The man in his 20s flew from Kabul to Sydney, then onto the Sunshine Coast, using diplomatic paperwork to avoid mandatory two-week isolation on arrival in Australia.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the man landed in Queensland on Friday with an exemption provided by the NSW authorities and a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade letter.

“If there is any suggestion that it is not an authentic letter, then that needs to be investigated by police,” she told reporters.

“We need it investigated and I have asked my department to (also) talk to DFAT.”

The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday and is now in self-isolation with his wife in Toowoomba.

It has since been revealed the man is not a consular staff member but a private security contractor.

“We are now in a situation where we need these loopholes closed,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“There is a lot of virus happening overseas. Everyone can see what is happening around the world.”

“It is not too much to be asking people who are returning from overseas to do the mandatory quarantining,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said she will also raise the issue at national cabinet on Friday.

It comes as health authorities continue their attempts to trace 14 people who were on the Jetstar flight with the man to Maroochydore on Friday.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said two passengers from the flight had left no contact details, as it was not a requirement on domestic routes.

“The airline cannot tell me how I can get hold of those people,” she said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Tigers AFL star Lynch fined for misconduct

Star Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been fined for misconduct after shoving the head of Brisbane's Alex Witherden's into the turf during their AFL clash.

motor racing

Supercars' first Darwin round postponed

Supercars have postponed the Darwin Triple Crown for a week with some teams to enter isolation upon arrival in the Northern Territory until at least Monday.

rugby league

Swap reports unfair to Norman: McGregor

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor says speculation over the NRL future of Corey Norman, who he dropped this week, is unfair.

rugby union

Former Wallaby Kearns to run World Cup bid

After winning two World Cups on the field, former Wallaby Phil Kearns will lead Rugby Australia's bid to secure the 2027 tournament.

golf

Scott leads Aussies seeking majors glory

Adam Scott headlines a six-strong Australian contingent attempting to deliver the country a first men's major golf championship win in five years.

news

health

COVID-19 claims youngest Aussie victim

Victoria has suffered its worst day with a record 725 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, including that of a man in his 30s.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers AFL star Lynch fined for misconduct

Star Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been fined for misconduct after shoving the head of Brisbane's Alex Witherden's into the turf during their AFL clash.

world

disaster and accident

Toll expected to rise in Beirut blast

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.