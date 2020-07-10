Discover Australian Associated Press

Victorians have been told not to come to Queensland unless they've spent 14 days out of their state Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

disaster and accident

Border chaos expected as Qld reopens

By Tracey Ferrier

July 10, 2020

2020-07-10 07:48:02

Victorians will be locked out of Queensland until the southern state gets community transmission of coronavirus under control, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

About 250,000 people are waiting to stream into Queensland when the state reopens its borders to everyone but visitors from Victoria at noon.

Ms Palaszczuk says says her plan is safe but Victorians will remain locked out for the foreseeable future.

“As long as it takes … I hate to say that, but it’s as long as it takes until the community transmission there is under control,” she told Nine Network on Friday.

“There is no community transmission in any other state or territory.”

But the premier said people heading for the Sunshine State should delay their plans if they want to avoid border chaos.

“You could be sitting in traffic for hours. If you’re thinking about coming today, maybe think about changing your plans.”

NSW school holiday-makers are expected to make up a large portion of incoming tourists.

Queensland has only two active coronavirus cases, including an 81-year-old man who has battled the illness for more than four months, and a defence force officer who returned with the virus.

The only Victorians who’ll be allowed in are those who can prove they left the state at least a fortnight ago by presenting documents such as dated accommodation receipts.

