Contacts of Qld virus victim test negative

Authorities are pleading with the residents of a small Queensland town to get tested for coronavirus after the death of a young man who hadn’t been anywhere in months.

Three testing clinics have opened in the coal mining town of Blackwater, and sewage from its 5000 residents will be screened to determine infection levels in the community.

Authorities don’t know how 30-year-old former miner Nathan Turner became infected. The last time he left the town was in February.

In early May he began experiencing respiratory symptoms.

On Tuesday he was found dead in his Blackwater home when his partner returned from work.

She is now in quarantine having returned one negative test, but faces more because the virus is sometimes not detected in the early stages of illness.

A crack team of contract tracers has been sent to Blackwater to find everyone who had direct contact with Mr Turner.

So far they’ve tracked down 20 people, with 18 testing negative. The other two, who aren’t from Blackwater but visited Mr Turner there, will be tested on Thursday.

By the end of the day more than 120 locals will have been tested.

But Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says that figure was disappointingly low and has implored any locals with symptoms to come forward.

Sewage testing has been ordered to help quantify infection levels.

“There is a significant fly-in, fly-out workforce so all of that’s being investigated as well,” Dr Young said.

Investigators are also considering Mr Turner’s infection could be linked to a Rockhampton nurse, who visited the town to watch the sun set when she was infectious with coronavirus.

Health Minister Stephen Miles has been advised that is unlikely, because Mr Turner developed symptoms before the nurse went on a 400km round trip to take in the sights.

“My advice, via the chief health officer, is that the timing of that trip means it’s unlikely she is the source of the infection, but it’s possible,” he said.

The woman is the same nurse who sparked the lockdown of a Rockhampton aged care centre earlier this month.

She continued to show up for work despite being sick and before she got the results of a coronavirus test.

The nurse told contract tracers of her sight-seeing trip to Blackwater before Mr Turner died.

But Mr Miles said authorities didn’t warn Blackwater locals because the nurse didn’t get out of her car.

The nurse will be spoken to again to see if she can provide any further information.

“Obviously it is a bit curious,” Mr Miles said of the trip, which appears to have breached health directives that severely limited travel at the time.

There were no new coronavirus infections recorded in Queensland overnight. The state’s tally stands at 1058 cases, but only six are active.

A coroner will determine the cause of Mr Turner’s death.

He had a complicated medical history and had not worked since November. He was only tested for coronavirus after his death.

A total of 103 people have died from the coronavirus in Australia. Mr Turner was the youngest.