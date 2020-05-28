Contacts of Qld virus victim test negative

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Blackwater locals with mild symptoms will be tested for COVID-19 after the death of a man aged 30. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Contacts of Qld virus victim test negative

By Tracey Ferrier

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 11:37:25

Authorities are pleading with the residents of a small Queensland town to get tested for coronavirus after the death of a young man who hadn’t been anywhere in months.

Three testing clinics have opened in the coal mining town of Blackwater, and sewage from its 5000 residents will be screened to determine infection levels in the community.

Authorities don’t know how 30-year-old former miner Nathan Turner became infected. The last time he left the town was in February.

In early May he began experiencing respiratory symptoms.

On Tuesday he was found dead in his Blackwater home when his partner returned from work.

She is now in quarantine having returned one negative test, but faces more because the virus is sometimes not detected in the early stages of illness.

A crack team of contract tracers has been sent to Blackwater to find everyone who had direct contact with Mr Turner.

So far they’ve tracked down 20 people, with 18 testing negative. The other two, who aren’t from Blackwater but visited Mr Turner there, will be tested on Thursday.

By the end of the day more than 120 locals will have been tested.

But Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says that figure was disappointingly low and has implored any locals with symptoms to come forward.

Sewage testing has been ordered to help quantify infection levels.

“There is a significant fly-in, fly-out workforce so all of that’s being investigated as well,” Dr Young said.

Investigators are also considering Mr Turner’s infection could be linked to a Rockhampton nurse, who visited the town to watch the sun set when she was infectious with coronavirus.

Health Minister Stephen Miles has been advised that is unlikely, because Mr Turner developed symptoms before the nurse went on a 400km round trip to take in the sights.

“My advice, via the chief health officer, is that the timing of that trip means it’s unlikely she is the source of the infection, but it’s possible,” he said.

The woman is the same nurse who sparked the lockdown of a Rockhampton aged care centre earlier this month.

She continued to show up for work despite being sick and before she got the results of a coronavirus test.

The nurse told contract tracers of her sight-seeing trip to Blackwater before Mr Turner died.

But Mr Miles said authorities didn’t warn Blackwater locals because the nurse didn’t get out of her car.

The nurse will be spoken to again to see if she can provide any further information.

“Obviously it is a bit curious,” Mr Miles said of the trip, which appears to have breached health directives that severely limited travel at the time.

There were no new coronavirus infections recorded in Queensland overnight. The state’s tally stands at 1058 cases, but only six are active.

A coroner will determine the cause of Mr Turner’s death. 

He had a complicated medical history and had not worked since November. He was only tested for coronavirus after his death.

A total of 103 people have died from the coronavirus in Australia. Mr Turner was the youngest.

Latest news

politics

Officials on trail of mystery virus death

Health officials are scrambling to contain a potential outbreak of coronavirus in a central Queensland town and reminding people with symptoms to get tested.

virus diseases

Contacts of Qld virus victim test negative

Authorities are trying to work out how a 30-year-old man in an outback Queensland town caught the coronavirus and whether others are at risk.

politics

Economic downturn might not be so severe

Reserve Bank boss Philip Lowe says the economic downturn from COVID-19 may not be as severe as first feared because of better-than-expected health outcomes.

media

Jobs to go as News Corp makes digital push

The bulk of News Corp's regional and suburban community papers will go digital under a restructure that could lead to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

epidemic and plague

Virus-positive Queensland man, 30, dies

Authorities are determining how a 30-year-old man from Blackwater in central Queensland became infected with COVID-19.

news

politics

Officials on trail of mystery virus death

Health officials are scrambling to contain a potential outbreak of coronavirus in a central Queensland town and reminding people with symptoms to get tested.

sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

world

space programme

Weather postpones US astronaut launch

Bad weather has delayed the launch of a SpaceX rocket that would be the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years.