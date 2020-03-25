Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland's border with New South Wales will close at midnight on Wednesday. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

communicable diseases

Please do not come to Queensland: Premier

By Sonia Kohlbacher, Michael Doyle

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 14:40:46

Queensland’s premier is making no apologies for the closing the state’s borders from midnight in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus. 

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Queensland continues to climb with another 46 cases diagnosed overnight, bringing the state total to 443. 

Annastacia Palaszczuk has told outsiders not to visit the state and threatened a $13,000 fine for people who break new self-isolation rules. 

“I make no apologies for protecting Queenslanders’ health, full stop,” she said. 

“I ask people to be patient but I also ask people if you do not need to come to Queensland, please do not come to Queensland.”

Camping grounds will also be closed from Thursday.

This measure hopes to restrict the number of gatherings as school holidays approach. 

These new restrictions follow the confirmation of a cluster of two dozen people who contracted coronavirus after attending a birthday party.

The party-goers were at Sails Restaurant in Noosa last week.

Four staff who served diners at the restaurant last week have also tested positive according to health officials. 

“I think this is a really clear example everyone about why we can no longer have parties,” the premier said.  

“The time for parties has to stop now. I want it to be a strong message for all age groups out there, you cannot do this.”

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said many of those who attended the party had left the region.

“Only four live of those live on the Sunshine Coast, the rest have dispersed elsewhere into southeast Queensland,” he told The Courier-Mail. 

Sails Restaurant has been closed since Monday.

Pubs, clubs, cinemas, sporting venues, gyms, places of worship, auctions and open houses, beauty therapy and tattooists, amusement parks, libraries, galleries, museums, swimming pools and play centres are closed.  

Hairdressers and barbers are limited to 30-minute appointments while all dining out options can serve takeaway and home deliveries only. 

Weddings are limited to five people and funerals to 10.

The state government on Tuesday announced it was pouring $1.2 billion into the health system to ramp up its response to the virus and $2.5 billion to help households and the workforce. 

Health Minister Steven Miles says Queensland has conducted one in four coronavirus tests in Australia, with more than 37,300 completed by Tuesday.

