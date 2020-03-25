Qld racks up 46 new COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Queensland continues to climb as the state government and people come to grips with measures to stop the spread of the infection.

Another 46 cases of the virus were diagnosed overnight, bringing the state total to 443.

Four staff who served diners at Sails Restaurant in Noosa last week have tested positive according to health officials.

They worked at the restaurant on Wednesday 18 from 4pm–11.15pm and Thursday 19 March from 3pm–10pm without knowing they were infectious at the time.

Anyone who dined at Sails during those times are urged to monitor their health for 14 days from those dates and see a doctor immediately if they develop any symptoms.

Mayor Tony Wellington says another 24 people have also been diagnosed after attending a 50th birthday party at the venue last week.

“Only four live of those live on the Sunshine Coast, the rest have dispersed elsewhere into southeast Queensland,” he told The Courier-Mail.

Sails Restaurant has been closed since 23 March 2020.

Authorities are preparing to close Queensland’s border to outsiders from midnight on Wednesday and there are further bans to restrict the movements of residents.

Pubs, clubs, cinemas, sporting venues, gyms, places of worship, auctions and open houses, beauty therapy and tattooists, amusement parks, libraries, galleries, museums, swimming pools and play centres are closed.

Hairdressers and barbers are limited to 30-minute appointments while all dining out options can serve takeaway and home deliveries only.

Weddings are limited to five people and funerals to 10.

The state government on Tuesday announced it was pouring $1.2 billion into the health system to ramp up its response to the virus and $2.5 billion to help households and the workforce.

Health Minister Steven Miles says Queensland has conducted one in four coronavirus tests in Australia, with more than 37,300 completed by Tuesday.