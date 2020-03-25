Qld racks up 46 new COVID-19 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland's border with New South Wales will close at midnight on Wednesday. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

communicable diseases

Qld racks up 46 new COVID-19 cases

By Sonia Kohlbacher

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 12:46:17

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Queensland continues to climb as the state government and people come to grips with measures to stop the spread of the infection.

Another 46 cases of the virus were diagnosed overnight, bringing the state total to 443. 

Four staff who served diners at Sails Restaurant in Noosa last week have tested positive according to health officials. 

They worked at the restaurant on Wednesday 18 from 4pm–11.15pm and Thursday 19 March from 3pm–10pm without knowing they were infectious at the time.

Anyone who dined at Sails during those times are urged to monitor their health for 14 days from those dates and see a doctor immediately if they develop any symptoms.

Mayor Tony Wellington says another 24 people have also been diagnosed after attending a 50th birthday party at the venue last week.

“Only four live of those live on the Sunshine Coast, the rest have dispersed elsewhere into southeast Queensland,” he told The Courier-Mail. 

Sails Restaurant has been closed since 23 March 2020.

Authorities are preparing to close Queensland’s border to outsiders from midnight on Wednesday and there are further bans to restrict the movements of residents.

Pubs, clubs, cinemas, sporting venues, gyms, places of worship, auctions and open houses, beauty therapy and tattooists, amusement parks, libraries, galleries, museums, swimming pools and play centres are closed.  

Hairdressers and barbers are limited to 30-minute appointments while all dining out options can serve takeaway and home deliveries only. 

Weddings are limited to five people and funerals to 10.

The state government on Tuesday announced it was pouring $1.2 billion into the health system to ramp up its response to the virus and $2.5 billion to help households and the workforce. 

Health Minister Steven Miles says Queensland has conducted one in four coronavirus tests in Australia, with more than 37,300 completed by Tuesday.

Latest news

politics

Elective surgeries cut during virus crisis

Further changes have been made to elective surgery lists to free up hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

government

Lengthy delays expected at Qld-NSW border

Residents living in the NSW Tweed and New England areas will face a Queensland border policed in an RBT-style as the state controls who enters from midnight.

politics

Government agrees to rescue Aussies abroad

The federal government is exploring ways to help airlines evacuate Australians trapped overseas who are unable to fly home on commercial flights.

politics

Welfare applicants told to register online

People applying for welfare have been told to use a new feature on the MyGov portal as the website continues to struggle with huge numbers seeking help.

politics

Commission set up to navigate virus crisis

Governments have agreed to set up a COVID-19 coordination commission to help anticipate and mitigate the impacts of the health crisis.

news

politics

Elective surgeries cut during virus crisis

Further changes have been made to elective surgery lists to free up hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

sport

rugby league

Coaches association want seat at NRL table

The newly-formed NRL coaches association wants a say in what football departments will look like under an NRL cost restructure.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.