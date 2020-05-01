Discover Australian Associated Press

Nicholas Crilley has been sentenced for raping and torturing a woman over three weeks. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Qld rapist handed seven life sentences

By Aaron Bunch

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 15:58:07

A Queensland man, who took pleasure as he systematically raped and burned a woman during three weeks of drug-induced violence, has been handed seven life sentences.

Nicholas John Crilley’s vicious attacks left the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, so severely injured, paramedics initially thought she was dead when they found her.

A murmur told them she was alive despite her purple skin and the strong smell of decaying flesh, the Brisbane District Court was told.

“Her eyes were swollen shut, lips drawn back and discoloured, and teeth were exposed. The left side of her face was missing all of the skin,” Judge Anthony Rafter said during sentencing on Friday.

The woman, who was 22 at the time, suffered multiple broken bones, internal injuries and deep lacerations during Crilley’s 23-day assault in June 2017.

She also suffered burns to 46 per cent of her body from boiling water and chemicals.

Crilley’s cruelty included almost-daily physical and sexual assault and forced bestiality. 

The 34-year-old videoed some of his attacks and took photos of the injuries he inflicted. He sent the images to friends via Facebook.

Some of the woman’s wounds were so severely infected, they became rancid and infested with maggots.

She had also become stuck to a mattress by dried blood and fluid loss, by the time Crilley called triple zero.

“Your anonymous call undoubtedly led to the (woman’s) life being saved,” Judge Rafter told Crilley.

“However, that is not necessarily an indication of remorse. Your treatment of the (woman) was callous and cruel.”

Doctors placed the woman in an induced coma and she spent eight weeks in hospital recovering, which included learning to speak, eat and walk again.

She continues to suffer psychologically with post-traumatic stress syndrome and flashbacks.

Her face and head remain disfigured, and she has scarring on a large portion of her body.

“It is something I would not wish on my worst enemies,” she told the court of her torture.

Crilley was taken into custody following a dramatic police chase involving several stolen cars.

It ended a month-long methylamphetamine-induced delusional state which triggered false beliefs and much of the violence.

He was convicted of 62 offences, including supplying a dangerous drug, 18 counts of rape, sexual assault, grievous bodily harm, serious assault, deprivation of liberty and torture.

“You engaged in systematic acts of degradation and torture. You took pleasure in the infliction of pain,” Judge Rafter said.

“Your brutality took her to the edge of death. 

“The victim’s life will never be the same. Yet despite the terrible ordeal she has suffered, she displays courage, dignity and resilience.”

He handed Crilley five life sentences of 15 years and terms of up to 25 years’ imprisonment for the rape offences.

He received a further two life sentences of 15 years for two counts of malicious act with intent.

All sentences imposed will be served concurrently. 

Judge Rafter also made a serious violent offence declaration, meaning Crilley will have to serve at least 80 per cent before he is eligible for parole.

