Qld records 16 new local COVID-19 cases

Queensland has recorded 16 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases, lifting Brisbane’s Delta outbreak to 79 infections.

The new cases emerged after 52,351 tests in the 24 hours to 6am on Thursday – a second consecutive daily record for the state.

All cases are linked to the Delta outbreak centred on Indooroopilly, which has led to an eight-day lockdown of the wider southeast.

Another 11 new virus cases have also been recorded on a ship off the coast of Queensland, but they’re safely isolated from the general population.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles says 12 of the 16 new cases in Brisbane have been in isolation for their entire infectious period.

He says the situation is encouraging, but lifting the lockdown at 4pm on Sunday remains uncertain.

“We will endeavour to make the decision as soon as we can based on the information that is to hand,” Mr Miles told reporters.

“But it is difficult to stay at this stage what the next few days will look like, so we will need to see those play out before we can advise Queenslanders what the arrangements will be.”

Almost 7800 people are in home quarantine and more almost 200 exposure sites have been listed across southeast, central and far north Queensland.

Three of the new cases recorded on Thursday are students at Ironside State School and nine are household contacts linked to the school.

A teacher, a student and a person linked to Brisbane Boys Grammar have also tested positive.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said it’s “excellent” that only four new cases have been infectious in the community during lockdown.

Three were out for one day and one was out for two days, she said.

“So they should have minimal interactions, but of course we will work with them and see where they were and will put up those exposure venues on our website,” Dr Young said.

“So please everyone check if you have links to one of those exposure venues or one of the other exposure venues already on the site, so this is excellent.”

The chief health officer remains optimistic the lockdown of the southeast could gradually be wound back from 4pm on Sunday.

“I didn’t expect us to be so far in front of the virus,” Dr Young said.

“This is fantastic news, this is Queenslanders coming together brilliantly and working with us.”

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said 253 masks had been handed out and 66 penalty notices had been issued to people for breaching public health orders.

He said everyone in the southeast should be wearing masks outside their homes.

“One of the numbers that does concern me a little is we’ve still handed out 253 masks,” Mr Gollschewski said.

“Please carry and wear your mask when you should, it is one of the primary things we can do to make sure the virus is not spread.”

The Commonwealth will fast-track a delivery of 112,320 Pfizer vaccine doses to Queensland, which had been due to arrive over September.

“They’re not additional vaccines, but they will allow for Queensland Health to do more vaccinations in August, so that’s very good news, Mr Miles said.

The Queensland government will release more than 22,000 doses of AstraZeneca for pharmacies as well.

Mr Miles would not say whether further support for businesses would be available if lockdown is extended.

“I don’t want to get into hypotheticals about where we will head from there,” the deputy premier said.

“My absolute focus is on doing what we need to do today and tomorrow, and Saturday, to hopefully be able to lift the lockdown on Sunday, that is the goal right now.”