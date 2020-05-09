QLD roadmap for easing COVID-19 lockdown

QUEENSLAND’S ROAD MAP OUT OF LOCKDOWN

STAGE ONE: FROM SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2020

* Gatherings in homes of up to five people from separate households

* Gatherings of up to 10 people at the following locations:

– outdoor, non-contact recreational activity

– personal training

– indoor and outdoor pools

– public spaces and lagoons

– parks, playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms

– libraries

– weddings

– hiking in national and state parks

– places of worship and religious ceremonies

– for dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels

– open homes and auctions

– beauty therapy and nail salons

* Up to 20 people at indoor funerals and 30 at outdoor ones

* Recreational travel for day trips up to 150km from your place of residence

* Retail shopping

OUTBACK

* Up to 20 locals can dine in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels

* Recreational travel of up to 500km.

STAGE TWO FROM JUNE 13; STAGE THREE FROM JULY 11.