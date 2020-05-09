QLD roadmap for easing COVID-19 lockdown

QUEENSLAND’S ROAD MAP OUT OF LOCKDOWN
STAGE ONE: FROM SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2020
* Gatherings in homes of up to five people from separate households
* Gatherings of up to 10 people at the following locations:
– outdoor, non-contact recreational activity
– personal training
– indoor and outdoor pools
– public spaces and lagoons
– parks, playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms
– libraries
– weddings
– hiking in national and state parks
– places of worship and religious ceremonies
– for dining in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels
– open homes and auctions
– beauty therapy and nail salons
* Up to 20 people at indoor funerals and 30 at outdoor ones
* Recreational travel for day trips up to 150km from your place of residence
* Retail shopping
OUTBACK
* Up to 20 locals can dine in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, registered and licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels
* Recreational travel of up to 500km.
STAGE TWO FROM JUNE 13; STAGE THREE FROM JULY 11.